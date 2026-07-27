Vodafone Idea Wants to Simplify Multiple OTT Subscriptions With One Rs 200 Recharge

Managing digital entertainment has become increasingly complicated as viewers subscribe to different platforms for films, television shows, sports and regional programming. Vodafone idea is attempting to simplify that experience with a new Rs 200 Vi Movies & TV prepaid pack that brings content, live television and mobile data together under one recharge.
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Key Highlights
Vi has introduced a Rs 200 Vi Movies & TV prepaid entertainment pack with a validity of 28 days.
The pack combines access to 20 OTT platforms, 200+ live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data and Unlimited 5G.
Customers can access content across four devices and stream concurrently on two screens, with SonyLIV excluded from the simultaneous-streaming arrangement.
The pack provides access to 20 OTT platforms, more than 200 live TV channels and 30GB of high-speed data. It also includes Unlimited 5G, bringing content and connectivity benefits together. The recharge remains valid for 28 days and is available through the Vi App and other recharge channels.
The central proposition is convenience. Instead of asking customers to discover, purchase and manage several subscriptions separately, Vi Movies & TV presents participating services through a single entertainment platform and payment.
The included platforms named by Vi include JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, ManoramaMAX, FanCode, Playflix, Klikk, Atrangii, Chaupal, OTTplay Live, Pocket Films, YuppTV, Addatimes, Kanccha Lannka, TimesPlay and NextGTV, among others.
This selection gives the pack a mix of mainstream, regional and specialist services rather than relying only on one or two prominent platforms. Vodafone idea says the available programming spans 16 languages, allowing it to address varied viewing preferences across different parts of India.
The company is therefore not simply attaching one entertainment benefit to a data voucher it is positioning Vi Movies & TV as an aggregation layer through which customers can access different types of content without repeatedly moving between separate subscription and payment processes.
Vodafone Idea describes the bundle as making digital entertainment accessible, convenient and affordable through one recharge.
Content and Connectivity Combined
Including 30GB of high-speed data is an important part of the proposition. Bundling data with entertainment access could make the service more convenient for customers who primarily stream content over mobile networks. By combining content access with data, Vodafone Idea is connecting the subscription directly with the means required to stream it.
According to Vi, the content library, 30GB of high-speed data and Unlimited 5G enable uninterrupted streaming while customers are on the move.
Vi says customers can access the entertainment service across four devices and stream concurrently on two screens across all major OTT platforms included in the offering. SonyLIV is excluded from this simultaneous-streaming arrangement. Multi-device access could make the pack useful for customers who consume entertainment across different screens.
A Beyond-Connectivity Opportunity for Vodafone idea
For Vodafone Idea , this pack represents more than an additional prepaid recharge option. Indian telecom operators increasingly need to create value beyond voice and mobile data, areas where competing plans can often appear similar. Content aggregation provides Vi with an opportunity to differentiate its offering through convenience and entertainment rather than competing only on data allowances or validity.
The Rs 200 price also gives Vi a clear consumer-facing message the operator says the pack costs less than the monthly expense of most cable television or DTH services. Actual savings will depend on the services a customer currently pays for and the specific content they want, but the combination of OTT access, live television and data creates a broad bundle at a relatively accessible price.
The offering could also encourage customers to interact more frequently with Vi’s digital services. When recharge and entertainment benefits are connected through one service relationship, customers receive reasons to engage with the operator beyond renewing their mobile plan. This represents a potential strategic advantage for Vi rather than a stated outcome of the launch.
Simplifying a Fragmented Experience
The strongest aspect of Vi’s new pack is not necessarily the number of services alone. Its value lies in reducing the friction associated with fragmented entertainment subscriptions. Consumers will still need to examine the available content and platform-specific restrictions to decide whether the pack meets their viewing requirements. Nevertheless, bringing 20 OTT platforms, live television and mobile data into one recharge is a straightforward proposition.
That combination may appeal especially to viewers seeking affordable regional entertainment options. It also gives Vi a clear way to communicate value without complexity.
At Rs 200 for 28 days, Vi Movies & TV offers Vi prepaid customers a single route to a varied entertainment library while pairing it with data for streaming. If the experience remains simple and the included content proves relevant, the pack could strengthen Vi’s position as a digital-services provider that delivers value beyond basic mobile connectivity.
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FAQs
What is the price of the new Vi Movies & TV pack?
The Vi Movies & TV prepaid entertainment pack is priced at Rs 200.
What is the validity of the Vi Rs 200 entertainment pack?
The pack has a validity of 28 days.
Which OTT platforms are included in the pack?
The pack provides access to 20 OTT platforms, including JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, ManoramaMAX, FanCode, Playflix, Klikk, Atrangii, Chaupal, OTTplay Live, Pocket Films, YuppTV, Addatimes, Kanccha Lannka, TimesPlay and NextGTV, among others.
What data benefits are available with the pack?
The pack includes 30GB of high-speed data along with Unlimited 5G, according to Vi.
Can customers stream on multiple devices?
Vi says the service can be accessed across four devices. Customers can stream concurrently on two screens across major OTT platforms, excluding SonyLIV.