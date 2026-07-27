Vodafone Idea Wants to Simplify Multiple OTT Subscriptions With One Rs 200 Recharge

Managing digital entertainment has become increasingly complicated as viewers subscribe to different platforms for films, television shows, sports and regional programming. Vodafone idea is attempting to simplify that experience with a new Rs 200 Vi Movies & TV prepaid pack that brings content, live television and mobile data together under one recharge.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Vi has introduced a Rs 200 Vi Movies & TV prepaid entertainment pack with a validity of 28 days.

The pack combines access to 20 OTT platforms, 200+ live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data and Unlimited 5G.

Customers can access content across four devices and stream concurrently on two screens, with SonyLIV excluded from the simultaneous-streaming arrangement.

The pack provides access to 20 OTT platforms, more than 200 live TV channels and 30GB of high-speed data. It also includes Unlimited 5G, bringing content and connectivity benefits together. The recharge remains valid for 28 days and is available through the Vi App and other recharge channels.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Cheapest 84 Day Pack with 4G Data

One Recharge for Multiple Entertainment Services

The central proposition is convenience. Instead of asking customers to discover, purchase and manage several subscriptions separately, Vi Movies & TV presents participating services through a single entertainment platform and payment.

The included platforms named by Vi include JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, ManoramaMAX, FanCode, Playflix, Klikk, Atrangii, Chaupal, OTTplay Live, Pocket Films, YuppTV, Addatimes, Kanccha Lannka, TimesPlay and NextGTV, among others.

This selection gives the pack a mix of mainstream, regional and specialist services rather than relying only on one or two prominent platforms. Vodafone idea says the available programming spans 16 languages, allowing it to address varied viewing preferences across different parts of India.