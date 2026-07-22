Heavy monsoon rains have disrupted life across Mumbai, with waterlogging, flooding and transport disruptions leaving thousands of commuters stranded across the city.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea has opened its retail stores across Mumbai as temporary rain shelters.

Anyone caught in the rain can enter the nearest Vi Store and wait for conditions to improve.

People taking shelter can charge their mobile phones and refresh themselves at the stores.

Mumbaikars can use Google Maps to locate the nearest Vi Store.

Vi describes the initiative as an extension of its “Customer First” philosophy.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has opened its retail stores in Mumbai to citizens seeking temporary shelter from the rain. The telecom operator said it has undertaken similar initiatives during the monsoon in previous years.

Effective immediately, anyone caught in the rain can walk into the nearest Vi Store and take shelter until the weather improves and it is safe to continue their journey.

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Shelter and Mobile-Charging Support

According to Vi, people taking shelter at its stores can charge their mobile phones and refresh themselves in a safe and comfortable environment while waiting for the weather to clear.

The company said its network of retail stores across Mumbai would help provide support to people caught in unexpected downpours.

To locate the nearest Vi store being used as a rain shelter, Mumbaikars have been asked to use Google Maps based on their current location.

Part of Vi’s Customer First Philosophy

Vi described the initiative as an extension of its “Customer First” philosophy and its commitment to providing responsive support.