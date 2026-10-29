Reliance Jio Leads September Mobile Subscriber Additions with 19 Lakh Gains Excluding M2M: Reports

Reliance Jio led India’s mobile subscriber additions excluding machine-to-machine connections in September 2026, according to IIFL and DAM Capital’s analysis of TRAI data. Reliance Jio added approximately 19 lakh connections, while Airtel added around 2 lakh and Vodafone Idea lost approximately 3 lakh.

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Key Highlights Jio added 19 lakh connections excluding M2M, while Airtel added approximately 2 lakh and Vi lost around 3 lakh.

India’s mobile subscriber base excluding M2M increased by approximately 22 lakh to 115.5 crore, according to DAM Capital.

DAM’s calculation showed Jio gaining approximately 13 lakh connections, while Airtel and Vi recorded declines.

Jio’s September home broadband additions were approximately 2.6 times Airtel’s, based on IIFL’s rounded figures.

Both Jio and Airtel added fewer home broadband connections than in August.

Across the industry, mobile subscribers excluding M2M increased by approximately 22 lakh during September to reach 115.5 crore, according to DAM Capital. Jio contributed the largest share of the monthly net increase.

M2M connections provide connectivity for devices such as smart meters, vehicle trackers and industrial equipment. Excluding these connections gives a separate view of mobile subscription trends. These subscriber figures represent connections rather than unique individuals.

Reliance Jio Maintains Mobile Subscriber Addition Momentum

IIFL said Jio’s mobile additions excluding M2M remained similar to August at approximately 19 lakh. Airtel’s additions of around 2 lakh were its lowest in recent months. Vodafone Idea’s performance highlighted the difference between overall subscriber additions and additions excluding M2M. According to IIFL, Vodafone Idea added approximately 5.5 lakh mobile connections including M2M in September. However, excluding M2M, its mobile subscriber base declined by approximately 2.6 lakh.