Reliance Jio Leads September Mobile Subscriber Additions with 19 Lakh Gains Excluding M2M: Reports
Reliance Jio added approximately 19 lakh mobile subscribers excluding M2M connections in September 2026, compared with Airtel’s 2 lakh. DAM Capital’s adjusted active subscriber calculation also showed Jio gaining approximately 13 lakh connections.
Reliance Jio led India’s mobile subscriber additions excluding machine-to-machine connections in September 2026, according to IIFL and DAM Capital’s analysis of TRAI data. Reliance Jio added approximately 19 lakh connections, while Airtel added around 2 lakh and Vodafone Idea lost approximately 3 lakh.
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Key Highlights
Jio added 19 lakh connections excluding M2M, while Airtel added approximately 2 lakh and Vi lost around 3 lakh.
India’s mobile subscriber base excluding M2M increased by approximately 22 lakh to 115.5 crore, according to DAM Capital.
DAM’s calculation showed Jio gaining approximately 13 lakh connections, while Airtel and Vi recorded declines.
Jio’s September home broadband additions were approximately 2.6 times Airtel’s, based on IIFL’s rounded figures.
Both Jio and Airtel added fewer home broadband connections than in August.
Across the industry, mobile subscribers excluding M2M increased by approximately 22 lakh during September to reach 115.5 crore, according to DAM Capital. Jio contributed the largest share of the monthly net increase.
M2M connections provide connectivity for devices such as smart meters, vehicle trackers and industrial equipment. Excluding these connections gives a separate view of mobile subscription trends. These subscriber figures represent connections rather than unique individuals.
Reliance Jio Maintains Mobile Subscriber Addition Momentum
IIFL said Jio’s mobile additions excluding M2M remained similar to August at approximately 19 lakh. Airtel’s additions of around 2 lakh were its lowest in recent months. Vodafone Idea’s performance highlighted the difference between overall subscriber additions and additions excluding M2M. According to IIFL, Vodafone Idea added approximately 5.5 lakh mobile connections including M2M in September. However, excluding M2M, its mobile subscriber base declined by approximately 2.6 lakh.
The reports therefore showed Jio maintaining its mobile addition momentum, while Airtel’s additions slowed and Vi continued to record subscriber losses when M2M connections were excluded.
DAM’s Adjusted Active Subscriber Calculation Shows Jio Gains
Jio also led gains on DAM Capital’s adjusted measure of active mobile connections. The brokerage calculated core VLR subscribers by subtracting total M2M connections from reported visitor location register subscribers. On this basis, Jio added approximately 13 lakh connections in September. Airtel recorded a decline of approximately 2 lakh, while Vodafone Idea’s base fell by around 3 lakh.
DAM Capital reported that the industry’s core VLR subscriber base increased by approximately 6 lakh during the month, with Jio’s gains partly offset by declines elsewhere.
These figures represent DAM Capital’s adjusted calculation rather than the headline reported VLR numbers. IIFL separately cautioned that M2M inclusion in reported VLR figures makes underlying active mobile subscriber additions difficult to assess.
Jio Home Broadband Base Reaches 3 Crore
Beyond mobile, Jio added more home broadband connections than Airtel during September. IIFL reported approximately 4.2 lakh fixed broadband additions for Jio, compared with Airtel’s 1.6 lakh. Based on these rounded figures, Jio’s additions were approximately 2.6 times Airtel’s.
Jio’s additions comprised approximately 1.1 lakh fibre connections, 0.9 lakh 5G fixed wireless access connections and 2.2 lakh unlicensed band radio connections. Airtel added approximately 1.1 lakh fibre connections and 0.5 lakh 5G FWA connections. Jio’s combined fibre and fixed wireless broadband base reached approximately 3 crore connections, compared with Airtel’s 1.56 crore, according to the reports.
Both operators, however, recorded fewer broadband additions than in August. Jio’s additions eased from approximately 5 lakh, while Airtel’s declined from around 2.6 lakh. DAM Capital said industry home broadband additions slowed to approximately 6 lakh in September.
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FAQs
How many mobile subscribers did Jio add in September 2026?
Jio added approximately 19 lakh mobile subscribers excluding machine-to-machine connections, according to IIFL and DAM Capital’s analysis of TRAI data.
Did Jio gain active mobile connections in September 2026 ?
DAM Capital’s adjusted calculation, which subtracts total M2M connections from reported VLR subscribers, showed Jio gaining approximately 13 lakh connections. This is an analyst-derived measure rather than the headline reported VLR figure.
What was Jio’s home broadband subscriber base in September?
Jio’s combined fibre and fixed wireless broadband base reached approximately 3 crore connections, compared with Airtel’s 1.56 crore.
Did Jio add more home broadband connections than Airtel?
Yes. Jio added approximately 4.2 lakh connections versus Airtel’s 1.6 lakh, making its additions approximately 2.6 times Airtel’s, based on IIFL’s rounded figures.
How many home broadband connections did Jio add?
IIFL reported approximately 4.2 lakh additions in September, comprising fibre, 5G fixed wireless access and unlicensed band radio connections.