Apple Maps, the direction application/platform from Apple has received an India upgrade. The application now supports a revamped Maps experience for the country. It now adds street level exploration, augmented reality walking directions and more than 300 three dimensional landmarks. The update now also brings navigation instructions designed around local landmarks. This basically means directions which can refer to nearby petrol pumps and pillars, helping users identify turns.

Apple Maps Brings Dual-Language and Lane Guidance

Apple Maps will now come with dual-language labels combine the device’s selected language with the local language of the area. For example, if you are in Mumbai, Apple Maps will show directions in English and Marathi, and in Delhi, it will show directions in English and Hindi. There is also lane guidance now which will help the driver prepare for turns and elevated roads, while multi stop routing supports up to 15 stops.

The look around feature has been upgraded as well. It now supports interactive street-level imagery. AR walking directions use an iPhone’s camera identify to the surroundings and display directions against the real world view. Apple has said that the Natural Language Guidance and dual-language labels require iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2, watchOS 27.2 or macOS 27.2 and later.

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Apple has been upgrading its software experience for the consumers. The iPhone 18 Pro is the best iPhone in the market right now if you want to experience the iOS. The device brings the most advanced camera system on an iPhone ever. Apple Maps update is now rolling out for the users, and it is not just limited to the iPhone 18 Pro models. Any iPhone running the latest software from the company will be able to run the latest version of Apple Maps.