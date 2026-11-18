Google has announced its Google Play Best of 2026 winners for India, naming Adobe Premiere as Best App and Arknights: Endfield as Best Game. The announcement, published on November 17, covers productivity, entertainment, creative tools and mobile gaming.

Key Highlights Google Play recognises Adobe Premiere as the best app and awards it the “Google Play Best of 2026” award.

Wispr Flow gets Best Innovative App for its voice-text experience, including Hindi and English.

In the gaming category, Arknights: Engidelfs won the “Best Story” title in Google Play Best of 2026.

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India’s Winning Apps

Adobe Premiere brings multitrack video editing and speech enhancement to mobile devices. Wispr Flow received the Best Innovative App award for its voice-to-text experience, including support for Hindi and Hinglish.

Pronto won Best Productivity Partner, while Pocket FM took Best for Entertainment. FanCode received Best for Sports Fans, and ibis Paint X was recognised for creative expression.

For users moving between devices, Strava won Best Cross-device App. Pocket Casts received the Best for Watches award.

Games Recognised in India

Arknights: Endfield also won Best Story. Other India winners include Monument Valley 3 for Best Indie, Pokémon Champions for Best Multiplayer and eFootball for Best Ongoing.

ScarFall 2.0 received the Best Made in India award. Google’s broader Asia-Pacific announcement highlights its 100-player Mumbai map, which incorporates local trains and city streets. That recognition gives the awards a local gaming angle alongside international titles.

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