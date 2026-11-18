Google is preparing a new Android protection to warn users when a call-forwarding code is entered on their phone. The feature aims to make it harder for scammers to redirect incoming calls to another number without users realising it.

Key Highlights Google is reportedly working on a new Android update for the call forwarding feature.

Google is adding a shield to the call forwarding feature, where users will be warned with a prompt when call forwarding is turned on.

The warning message will explain what call forwarding does and how calls will be redirected to another number. This ensures users are informed about the feature before turning it on.

According to Google, call-forwarding protection will be available from early December on Pixel and other select devices. The company has not said every Android phone will receive the feature at the same time.

The protection is part of a wider set of Android safeguards Google announced in October to address mobile scams, including those carried out through calls and messages.

Also Read: Google’s India Family Safety Update: What Is New and Which Controls Parents Can Use

How Call-Forwarding Scams Work

Call forwarding is a legitimate service that lets users direct incoming calls to another number. It can be useful when someone wants calls to reach a different phone. However, scammers can also try to misuse it.

Google says fraudsters may try to redirect incoming calls to intercept one-time passcodes delivered by voice and take over accounts. In such cases, a person may be persuaded to enter a code on the phone’s dial pad without realising it can change how calls are handled.