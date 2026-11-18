Android to Warn Users Before Call Forwarding Is Turned On: What It Means
Google is working on a “Call-Forwarding Protection” feature that helps shield users from scams that use call forwarding, where calls and messages are forwarded to a scammer's number after a code is entered through the dial pad. Now, Google is adding a prompt warning message to let users know what that PIN code could do and what call forwarding actually does, so they're aware of the issue.
Google is adding a shield to protect its users from getting scammed through the call forwarding options
Scammers usually use the call forwarding feature by having the user enable it with a code, which redirects incoming calls and messages to the scammer's number. This can lead to potential financial fraud as all OTPs and important messages are forwarded to scammers.
To protect users from such scams, Google is adding an additional shield, such as a warning message explaining what call forwarding can do. Google calls this feature “Call forwarding Protection”.
Highlights
Google is adding a shield to protect its users from getting scammed through the call forwarding options
Scammers usually use the call forwarding feature by having the user enable it with a code, which redirects incoming calls and messages to the scammer's number. This can lead to potential financial fraud as all OTPs and important messages are forwarded to scammers.
To protect users from such scams, Google is adding an additional shield, such as a warning message explaining what call forwarding can do. Google calls this feature “Call forwarding Protection”.
Google is preparing a new Android protection to warn users when a call-forwarding code is entered on their phone. The feature aims to make it harder for scammers to redirect incoming calls to another number without users realising it.
Key Highlights
Google is reportedly working on a new Android update for the call forwarding feature.
Google is adding a shield to the call forwarding feature, where users will be warned with a prompt when call forwarding is turned on.
The warning message will explain what call forwarding does and how calls will be redirected to another number. This ensures users are informed about the feature before turning it on.
According to Google, call-forwarding protection will be available from early December on Pixel and other select devices. The company has not said every Android phone will receive the feature at the same time.
The protection is part of a wider set of Android safeguards Google announced in October to address mobile scams, including those carried out through calls and messages.
Call forwarding is a legitimate service that lets users direct incoming calls to another number. It can be useful when someone wants calls to reach a different phone. However, scammers can also try to misuse it.
Google says fraudsters may try to redirect incoming calls to intercept one-time passcodes delivered by voice and take over accounts. In such cases, a person may be persuaded to enter a code on the phone’s dial pad without realising it can change how calls are handled.
The codes used for such actions are known as MMI codes. These are sequences entered through the dial pad to access certain phone or network functions.
Google says Android will warn users before a manually entered call-forwarding code takes effect. The warning allows users to understand the action before proceeding.
The company also says Android will block apps from quietly enabling call forwarding in the background. Together, these measures address two ways forwarding could be enabled: an app doing it silently and a person being tricked into entering a code.
The feature does not mean call forwarding is being removed. Users may have legitimate reasons to use the service. The warning makes the action more visible when a forwarding code is entered.
Google says the feature will be available from early December on Pixel and other select devices. It has not provided a complete list of supported models. Users should check their phone maker’s updates to see whether it’s available on their device.
The announcement does not provide a separate India rollout date. Availability should not be assumed for every device or market immediately.
What Users Should Keep in Mind
If an unexpected caller asks you to enter a code, pause and verify the request through an official customer-care channel. A warning provides an additional chance to stop but cannot identify every scam or replace caution.
Users who believe their calls are being forwarded without permission can check their phone’s call-forwarding settings or contact their mobile operator for help. They should also contact the relevant bank or service provider promptly if they believe an account has been compromised.
Image Credits: TechDroider
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FAQs
What is Google's new Android call-forwarding protection feature?
It is a new Android security feature that warns users before a manually entered call-forwarding code takes effect. This helps prevent scammers from secretly redirecting incoming calls.
Why is Google introducing call-forwarding protection on Android?
Google aims to prevent fraudsters from exploiting call forwarding to redirect calls and intercept voice-delivered OTPs or other sensitive information.
How do call-forwarding scams work?
Scammers may trick users into entering special codes on their phone's keypad. These codes activate call forwarding and redirect calls to a number controlled by the fraudster.
What are MMI codes on Android phones?
MMI codes are sequences entered on a phone's dial pad to access mobile network or phone functions, including call forwarding.
How will Android's new call-forwarding warning work?
Android will display a warning when users manually enter a call-forwarding code, helping them understand the action before proceeding.