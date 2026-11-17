Google’s latest family safety announcement in India combines new learning resources with a reminder about parental controls. For households deciding how to manage a teenager’s phone use, the distinction matters: watching advice about digital habits and configuring a device are separate steps.

Key Highlights Google introduces a Youth Digital Wellbeing Playlist featuring creators discussing bedtime routines, digital distractions, and healthier online habits.

Google announces an expansion of its curated mental health video shelves for teenagers ages 13–17, with recommendations reviewed by clinical psychologists.

Moreover, Google adds new parental controls, including Family Link, YouTube Shorts feed limits, and Android parental controls, to help parents manage teenagers' digital activity.

In its India blog announcement, Google introduces a Youth Digital Wellbeing Playlist featuring creators discussing bedtime routines, distractions and online habits.

It also expands YouTube’s mental health shelves for teenagers aged 13–17. Google says videos recommended through these shelves are evaluated by clinical psychologists.

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New Resources Do Not Replace Account Settings

The playlist provides a starting point for a family conversation. A useful next step is to agree on the problem being addressed: late-night viewing, interruptions during homework, or unrestricted app downloads.

Those are different concerns, and a single screen-time number may not address all of them.

Parents can then review the relevant settings with their teenager and check whether the chosen limit matches that agreement. This also makes it easier to explain why a particular restriction exists and revisit it when school schedules or other needs change.

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