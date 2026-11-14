Reliance Jio Removes Google AI Pro Benefit from Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom company, has removed the Google AI Pro subscription for the users from its prepaid plans. The telco has not removed it for people who have already claimed the benefit. But the benefit is no more there for new users signing up. Jio launched the Google AI Pro benefit for the consumers with prepaid plans, and the telco offered it to the users at no extra cost. The benefit was worth Rs 35,100. Jio gave it to the users for 18 months. But now that benefit is not there anymore, and that will definitely be a loss for the new users.

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Reliance Jio Adds Canva Pro, Canva Pro Lite Instead

Reliance Jio recently announced the arrival of Canva subscription to its prepaid plans. There are both Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite benefits available for the users. The Canva Pro subscription will be available with the Rs 399 prepaid plan. The Canva Pro benefit is worth Rs 4,000. The Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. There are additional subscriptions offered with the plan including JioGames Mobile, JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, and FanCode (via JioTV). There is also a JioAICloud benefit of 50GB with the plan.

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The Canva Pro is not available with any other prepaid plan from the telco. However, the Canva Pro Lite is available with several. The Canva Pro Lite is worth Rs 1,590. The Jio users who recharge with the Rs 349 plan or any plans with 2GB of daily data or more get a complimentary 12 month Canva Pro Lite subscription for free. To claim the benefi, you will have to go to the MyJio app. Every unique phone number can get the benefit only once from Jio. The telecom operator keeps adding and removing benefits. So if you want to get access to this benefit, we recommend you claim it fast.