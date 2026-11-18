HAMMER has introduced a new portable soundbar in India for buyers looking for an affordable audio upgrade. The Beatbox 2 comes with 20W RMS sound output and dual 52mm drivers. It supports Bluetooth 6.0, FM radio, USB and TF card playback. The speaker also includes TWS pairing and a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. A 2,000mAh battery is claimed to deliver up to six hours of playback.
Key Highlights
HAMMER Beatbox 2 launched in India at Rs 1,099.
It delivers 20W RMS audio through dual 52mm drivers.
The 2,000mAh battery offers up to six hours of playback.
HAMMER has brought the Beatbox 2 to India, adding a soundbar to its line of cheap audio accessories. The product has 20W RMS sound. Comes with two 52mm dynamic drivers. Its small size makes it perfect for playing music at home or moving from room to room. It also offers multiple ways to play music, including Bluetooth, FM radio, USB, and TF card. This gives people choices beyond just wireless streaming.
HAMMER Beatbox 2 Features 20W Audio Output
The Beatbox 2 gives 20W RMS sound through two 52mm range dynamic drivers. It has a dual-tone look with a metal mesh on the front and an ABS case. Buttons on top let people control power, volume and how music plays.
The soundbar uses the JLAC6966B chip with a 32-bit DSP. For connections, it uses Bluetooth 6.0 and can connect up to 10 meters away. The device also automatically pairs when it reconnects to a device it was connected to before, making it simpler to start playing
People can connect two matching speakers using the TWS feature for stereo sound. HAMMER has also added a built-in microphone, which lets people take calls without unplugging the speaker.
FM Radio, USB and TF Card Playback
In addition to Bluetooth, the HAMMER Beatbox 2 supports FM radio, USB, and TF cards. It can play MP3 files directly from storage devices so people don’t always need a phone or internet to listen to music.
The different ways to play music make it useful for streaming from a phone, playing stored songs, or listening to FM stations. The buttons on top let people use the options.
Battery Life and Portability
The speaker has a 2,000mAh rechargeable battery, which is said to last up to six hours when playing. HAMMER says up to 100 hours, but real-world use may vary based on volume and use.
It charges via a USB Type-C port. The soundbar weighs 600 grams, which makes it easy to carry around. Its IPX4 rating means it can handle water splashes. It is not meant for use in water.
HAMMER Beatbox 2 Price in India and Availability
The HAMMER Beatbox 2 costs Rs 1,099 in India. It is available on the company’s website, HammerOnline.in, as well as Amazon India, Flipkart, Instamart and Blinkit. The product has a six-month warranty.