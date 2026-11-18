HAMMER has introduced a new portable soundbar in India for buyers looking for an affordable audio upgrade. The Beatbox 2 comes with 20W RMS sound output and dual 52mm drivers. It supports Bluetooth 6.0, FM radio, USB and TF card playback. The speaker also includes TWS pairing and a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. A 2,000mAh battery is claimed to deliver up to six hours of playback.

Key Highlights HAMMER Beatbox 2 launched in India at Rs 1,099.

It delivers 20W RMS audio through dual 52mm drivers.

The 2,000mAh battery offers up to six hours of playback.

HAMMER Beatbox 2 Launches With 20W Audio

The portable soundbar works with Bluetooth 6.0 to play music. It can last for up to six hours on a single charge. It starts at Rs 1,099.

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HAMMER has brought the Beatbox 2 to India, adding a soundbar to its line of cheap audio accessories. The product has 20W RMS sound. Comes with two 52mm dynamic drivers. Its small size makes it perfect for playing music at home or moving from room to room. It also offers multiple ways to play music, including Bluetooth, FM radio, USB, and TF card. This gives people choices beyond just wireless streaming.

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HAMMER Beatbox 2 Features 20W Audio Output

The Beatbox 2 gives 20W RMS sound through two 52mm range dynamic drivers. It has a dual-tone look with a metal mesh on the front and an ABS case. Buttons on top let people control power, volume and how music plays.