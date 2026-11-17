The OPPO Watch 5 debuted in China alongside the Reno 17 series, featuring a brighter AMOLED display and a slim, square design. It reaches up to 3,000 nits of brightness during outdoor workouts and promises up to 10 days of battery life. The smartwatch also adds more than 100 sports modes, health-tracking features, and a dedicated fat-burning workout mode.

Key Highlights OPPO Watch 5 starts at CNY 899 (approximately Rs 12,700) in China.

The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits brightness.

It promises up to 10 days of battery life and supports over 100 workout modes.

Oppo Watch 5 Brings 3,000-Nit AMOLED Display

The new OPPO Watch 5 offers up to 10 days of battery life, 100 workout modes, and a lightweight aluminium body.

OPPO has launched the OPPO Watch 5 in China, expanding its portfolio with a smartwatch focused on outdoor visibility, fitness tracking, and longer battery life. The OPPO Watch 5 was introduced alongside the Reno 17 series, the OPPO Pad Air 6 and Enco Clip 2. The OPPO Watch 5 features a 1.85‑inch AMOLED display, a square dial and an aluminium alloy frame. The OPPO Watch 5 is also designed to be lightweight, measuring 9.2 mm in thickness and weighing around 25 g without the strap.

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OPPO Watch 5 Price and Availability

The OPPO Watch 5 is priced at CNY 899 (Rs 12,700) for the standard colour options, including Moonlight White, Fairyland Green, Wish Orange, and Starry Black. The Twinkle Purple variant costs CNY 999 ( Rs 14,000), placing it above the other options.