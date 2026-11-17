The OPPO Watch 5 debuted in China alongside the Reno 17 series, featuring a brighter AMOLED display and a slim, square design. It reaches up to 3,000 nits of brightness during outdoor workouts and promises up to 10 days of battery life. The smartwatch also adds more than 100 sports modes, health-tracking features, and a dedicated fat-burning workout mode.
The new OPPO Watch 5 offers up to 10 days of battery life, 100 workout modes, and a lightweight aluminium body.
OPPO has launched the OPPO Watch 5 in China, expanding its portfolio with a smartwatch focused on outdoor visibility, fitness tracking, and longer battery life. The OPPO Watch 5 was introduced alongside the Reno 17 series, the OPPO Pad Air 6 and Enco Clip 2. The OPPO Watch 5 features a 1.85‑inch AMOLED display, a square dial and an aluminium alloy frame. The OPPO Watch 5 is also designed to be lightweight, measuring 9.2 mm in thickness and weighing around 25 g without the strap.
The OPPO Watch 5 is priced at CNY 899 (Rs 12,700) for the standard colour options, including Moonlight White, Fairyland Green, Wish Orange, and Starry Black. The Twinkle Purple variant costs CNY 999 ( Rs 14,000), placing it above the other options.
The OPPO Watch 5 will go on sale in China from November 20, with pre‑orders underway. OPPO has not announced its India launch date or pricing yet, so it remains unclear whether the OPPO Watch 5 will reach the market.
3,000-Nit AMOLED. Lightweight Design
The OPPO Watch 5 features a 1.85‑inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 × 450 pixels and a pixel density of 322 ppi. One highlight is its claimed peak brightness of 3,000 nits in outdoor sports mode. The OPPO Watch 5 display offers up to 1,500 nits in ambient conditions and 600 nits of typical full‑screen brightness. The OPPO Watch 5 also gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The OPPO Watch 5 has a square aluminium alloy case measuring 42 × 37.27 × 9.2 mm and weighing 25 g without the strap. OPPO has also focused on customisation, offering more than 3,000 watch faces, including photo‑based designs and collage templates, along with interchangeable straps.
Health Tracking and Than 100 Sports Modes
For fitness tracking, the OPPO Watch 5 supports more than 100 workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton and other activities. The OPPO Watch 5 can automatically recognise selected workouts and provide post‑exercise information such as training effect, fitness levels and recovery time.
The OPPO Watch 5 introduces OPPO’s UltraBurn mode, which uses principles to estimate a personalised heart rate zone for fat‑burning workouts. The OPPO Watch 5 provides workout guidance and post‑session feedback, including estimated fat‑burning performance.
Health features of the OPPO Watch 5 include heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, irregular heart rhythm alerts, wrist temperature tracking and menstrual cycle management. The OPPO Watch 5 tracks sleep patterns, provides sleep quality scores, and includes sleep breathing risk assessments. These features are intended for wellness tracking and are not a replacement for medical assessments.
Battery Life, Connectivity and Durability
The OPPO Watch 5 packs a 351 mAh battery with charging support. OPPO claims up to 10 days of battery life in battery-saving mode, while typical usage is rated for up to seven days. With the Always‑on Display enabled, OPPO claims the OPPO Watch 5 battery life can reach up to three days.
For connectivity, the OPPO Watch 5 supports Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC, along with satellite positioning systems including GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS and QZSS. The OPPO Watch 5 runs ColorOS Watch 17 and supports both Android and iOS devices. The OPPO Watch 5 also offers Bluetooth calling, message notifications and access card functionality.
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The OPPO Watch 5 carries water resistance along with IP69 and IP69K ratings. These ratings add protection against water exposure and dust, although OPPO advises users to avoid activities such as showers, saunas and deep diving.
Image Credits: (X-@techfryerr)
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FAQs
What is the price of the OPPO Watch 5?
The standard variants cost CNY 899 (approximately Rs 12,700), while the Twinkle Purple variant costs CNY 999 (approximately Rs 14,000).
What is the display brightness of the OPPO Watch 5?
Its 1.85-inch AMOLED display reaches up to 3,000 nits in outdoor sports mode.
How long does the OPPO Watch 5 battery last?
It offers up to 10 days in long battery life mode, seven days under typical usage and three days with Always-on Display enabled.
Does the OPPO Watch 5 support health tracking?
Yes, it supports heart rate, blood oxygen, wrist temperature, sleep and menstrual cycle tracking, along with irregular heart rhythm alerts.
Will the OPPO Watch 5 launch in India?
OPPO has not confirmed an India launch date or price for the smartwatch yet.