OnePlus, a brand that’s looking to make a comeback in the Indian market, is rolling out Android 17 for its phones. The brand has decided to go with ColorOS and drop OxygenOS completely. The OxygenOS 16 was the last of OxygenOS for OnePlus fans. It was already known that most of the codebase that OnePlus was using in its phones were from OPPO’s ColorOS anyway. Now, the brand has decided to drop OxygenOS altogether and it is a larger move towards pulling resources more efficiently. Now OPPO group of companies and sister brands have to focus on just ColorOS development, and not three other softwares. As for the rollout, the ColorOS 17 has been rolling out well ahead of schedule for the OnePlus devices. OnePlus 15 was the first to receive it, of course, since it was a flagship phone.

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Let us take a look at what’s going on with the ColorOS updates here.

ColorOS 17 Update for OnePlus Devices

OnePlus has rolled out ColorOS 17 already for OnePlus 15 and Pad 4 from October 22, 2026. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13s, and OnePlus 13 have also been getting the update from the brand, as per the rumours. Let us take a look at the details which are out by the brand.

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OnePlus has confirmed the following devices will get the ColorOS 17, which is its Android 17 update. The timine and the list of devices is mentioned below.