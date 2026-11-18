The long 13-year wait is finally over! Rockstar Games is set to release the most-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 worldwide tomorrow for the Sony PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series Y. As Rockstar prepares for launch, Sony has released a new firmware update for the PlayStation 5 just one day before the launch. Sony calls it an important update you need to install before launching and playing the game.

Key Highlights GTA 6 is launching tomorrow, and ahead of the release, Sony has issued an important update for PS5 users.

Sony is pushing the latest Firmware 14.2.3 update, making it mandatory for PS5 players to download and install it one day before the GTA 6 release.

Sony announced it as an important firmware update, urging players to install it, or they won’t be able to install or run GTA VI after release.

Also Read: GTA 6 Pre-Loading Date, Size Confirmed by Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Arrives Tomorrow: Here’s What PS5 Players Need to Do

As Rockstar Games prepares for tomorrow’s launch, Sony quietly unveiled a new firmware update called PS5 firmware 14.2.3, which is about 1.267 GB.

While pushing an update for PS5 Consoles, Sony issued a statement claiming it is part of its security patch updates. It makes the PlayStation 5’s core security well-patched before downloading and launching the 212GB GTA 6 game after launch.

Sony also shared an update on its Twitter/X account urging users to download this update first. It will be available before midnight on GTA 6’s November 19 launch.

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Also Read: GTA 6 Physical Edition Leaked Ahead of November 19 Launch