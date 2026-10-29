Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display: India Price List

Apple’s Pro and Tell Event introduced the long-awaited 2026 MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR Display. This new Touchscreen MacBook features a dynamic OLED panel and comes in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, powered by the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. The non-touch MacBook Pro variants get the standard M6-powered chipset, skipping the M6 Max and M6 Pro this year. This could be due to rising chipset prices and shortages that left Apple with no choice. Despite using the previous M5 flagship chipset, the new touchscreen MacBook Pro for 2026 is among the most expensive MacBook laptops you can get.
Prices start from Rs 3,49,900 and go up to a whopping Rs. 17,19,900. Yes, you read that right: the top-end Apple MacBook Pro with a touchscreen and top-of-the-line specs costs Rs 18 lakhs in India.
Here are the complete specifications and India pricing.
Apple calls its new touchscreen MacBook by a long name: the Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display.
You get pretty similar specs to the recently launched non-touchscreen MacBook Pro, while the new one gets a premium OLED touchscreen on the front, which makes it among the “most premium OLED panels” you get from an Apple laptop.
You can also add a nano-texture coating for an extra Rs 18000, which gives it a textured finish out of the box. Apple also brings back its previous logo glow light on the back.
The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display comes in two variants, 14.1-inch and 16.1-inch, and is available in two colours: Space Black and Silver.
For the processor, RAM, and storage, the Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display lets you choose between different M5 variants, including the M5 Pro and M5 Max.
Along with the power-packed processor, you can choose between 24GB and 48GB of RAM.
Storage starts at 1TB, and the top-end variant offers up to 16TB. The base variant includes 70W wired charging. For faster charging, you can upgrade to 96W fast wired charging.
You can also get a pre-installed Final Cut Pro license for an additional price alongside the Logic Pro license.
Also Read: Apple New Beats 360 Come with Better ANC than Beats Studio Pro
Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display – India Price Explained
Here are the complete pricing details for the Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, from the base model at Rs 3,49,900 to the top-end model at Rs 17,19,900.
1. Apple M5 Pro (15-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU) — Final Prices
- 24GB RAM + 1TB SSD: Rs. 3,49,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 3,67,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro Base)
- 24GB RAM + 2TB SSD: Rs. 4,09,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 4,27,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro Base)
- 24GB RAM + 4TB SSD: Rs. 5,29,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 5,47,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro Base)
- 48GB RAM + 1TB SSD: Rs. 4,21,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 4,39,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro Base)
- 48GB RAM + 2TB SSD: Rs. 4,81,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 4,99,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro Base)
- 48GB RAM + 4TB SSD: Rs. 6,01,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 6,19,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro Base)
Also Read: Apple MacBook Pro M6: A Big Upgrade for M1 Users: Explained
2. Apple M5 Pro (18-Core CPU, 20-Core GPU) — Final Prices
- 24GB RAM + 1TB SSD: Rs. 3,87,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 4,05,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro 20-Core)
- 24GB RAM + 2TB SSD: Rs. 4,47,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 4,65,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro 20-Core)
- 24GB RAM + 4TB SSD: Rs. 5,67,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 5,85,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro 20-Core)
- 48GB RAM + 1TB SSD: Rs. 4,59,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 4,77,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro 48GB)
- 48GB RAM + 2TB SSD: Rs. 5,19,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 5,37,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro 48GB)
- 48GB RAM + 4TB SSD: Rs. 6,39,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 6,57,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro 48GB)
- 64GB RAM + 1TB SSD: Rs. 5,07,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 5,25,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro 64GB)
- 64GB RAM + 2TB SSD: Rs. 5,67,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 5,85,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro 64GB)
- 64GB RAM + 4TB SSD: Rs. 6,87,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 7,05,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Pro 64GB)
3. Apple M5 Max (18-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU) — Final Prices
- 36GB RAM + 2TB SSD: Rs. 5,49,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 5,67,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Max 32-Core)
- 36GB RAM + 4TB SSD: Rs. 6,69,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 6,87,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Max 32-Core)
- 36GB RAM + 8TB SSD: Rs. 9,09,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 9,27,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Max 32-Core)
- 36GB RAM + 16TB SSD: Rs. 13,89,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 14,07,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Max 32-Core)
Also Read: Apple iPad Mini 2026 VS Oppo Pad Mini: Which is Better?
4. Apple M5 Max (18-Core CPU, 40-Core GPU) — Final Prices
- 48GB RAM + 2TB SSD: Rs. 6,21,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 6,39,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Max 40-Core)
- 48GB RAM + 4TB SSD: Rs. 7,41,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 7,59,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Max 40-Core)
- 48GB RAM + 8TB SSD: Rs. 9,81,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 9,99,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Max 40-Core)
- 48GB RAM + 16TB SSD: Rs. 14,61,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 14,79,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India M5 Max 40-Core)
- 64GB RAM + 2TB SSD: Rs. 6,69,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 6,87,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India Configured Page)
- 64GB RAM + 4TB SSD: Rs. 7,89,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 8,07,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India Configured Page)
- 64GB RAM + 8TB SSD: Rs. 10,29,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 10,47,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India Configured Page)
- 64GB RAM + 16TB SSD: Rs. 15,09,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 15,27,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India Configured Page)
- 128GB RAM + 2TB SSD: Rs. 8,61,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 8,79,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India Configured Page)
- 128GB RAM + 4TB SSD: Rs. 9,81,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 9,99,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India Configured Page)
- 128GB RAM + 8TB SSD: Rs. 12,21,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 12,39,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India Configured Page)
- 128GB RAM + 16TB SSD (Your Linked Model): Rs. 17,01,900 (Standard Glass) | Rs. 17,19,900 (Nano-Texture Glass) (Apple India Configured Page)
4. Optional Add-Ons (Add to Any Final Price Above)
- 96W USB-C Power Adapter Upgrade: + Rs. 3,100 on the 15-core M5 Pro (Rs. 0 on all other models) (Apple India M5 Pro Base)
- Final Cut Pro (Pre-installed): + Rs. 29,900 (Apple India Configured Page)
- Logic Pro (Pre-installed): + Rs. 19,900 (Apple India Configured Page)
- AppleCare+ (3-Year Coverage): + Rs. 49,900 (Apple India Configured Page)
Here are the detailed prices for the Apple MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display. For optional add-ons, you can choose the original faster 96W charger, Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and AppleCare+.
Image Credits: Alice (busralcinar), Rich DeMuro (richontech), Denis_developer (ShijaDenis)
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FAQs
What is the starting price of the Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display in India?
The touchscreen MacBook Pro starts at Rs 3,49,900 for the M5 Pro variant with a 15-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 24GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
What is the highest price of the 2026 touchscreen MacBook Pro in India?
The top-end configuration of the Apple MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 17,19,900 and includes the M5 Max chip, 128GB of RAM, a 16TB SSD, and Nano-Texture Glass.
Which display sizes are available for the touchscreen MacBook Pro?
The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display is listed in 14.1-inch and 16.1-inch variants.
How much RAM and storage does the touchscreen MacBook Pro support?
Depending on the configuration, RAM options range from 24GB to 128GB, while SSD storage options range from 1TB to 16TB.
Which processors power the new touchscreen MacBook Pro?
The listed configurations feature Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets, with varying CPU and GPU core counts by model.