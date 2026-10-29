Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display: India Price List

Apple’s Pro and Tell Event introduced the long-awaited 2026 MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR Display. This new Touchscreen MacBook features a dynamic OLED panel and comes in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, powered by the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. The non-touch MacBook Pro variants get the standard M6-powered chipset, skipping the M6 Max and M6 Pro this year. This could be due to rising chipset prices and shortages that left Apple with no choice. Despite using the previous M5 flagship chipset, the new touchscreen MacBook Pro for 2026 is among the most expensive MacBook laptops you can get.

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Key Highlights Apple’s touchscreen MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display starts at Rs 3,49,900 in India.

The new MacBook Pro laptop comes with M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets, 24GB to 128GB RAM, and up to 16TB SSD storage.

The top-end configuration for Apple MacBook Pro 2026 comes with 128GB RAM, 16TB SSD and Nano-Texture Glass costs Rs 17,19,900.

Prices start from Rs 3,49,900 and go up to a whopping Rs. 17,19,900. Yes, you read that right: the top-end Apple MacBook Pro with a touchscreen and top-of-the-line specs costs Rs 18 lakhs in India.

Here are the complete specifications and India pricing.

Also Read: Apple MacBook Pro M6 Pre-Orders Open in India: Price, Offers

Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display India Launch – Specifications and Features

Apple calls its new touchscreen MacBook by a long name: the Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display.

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You get pretty similar specs to the recently launched non-touchscreen MacBook Pro, while the new one gets a premium OLED touchscreen on the front, which makes it among the “most premium OLED panels” you get from an Apple laptop.