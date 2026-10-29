3 Ways to Get More Out of Your iPhone

Today, iPhones are in the hands of millions of Indians. Some reports estimate about 40 million iPhone users in the country right now. Globally, the number is in more than a billion. iOS, the operating system on iPhone is designed to keep users productive and focused, however, most of us do not even know how these features work on surface. This article is to help you understand just that. Here are three ways that will help you get more out of your iPhone.

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1) Use the Action Button, But Turn it Into a Contextual Tool

Most people use the Action button for turning on/off the flashlight, or switching the iPhone to silent. This is a missed opportunity. The Action Button can instead be configured to open a shortcuts menu, which can help you instantly access tools such as voice memo, launching a workout playlist, logging a glass of water, or scanning a document.

You can even toggle the Action Button towards different settings for different days of the week. On week days, it can be used to open the voice recorder, and on weekends, the camera. This can also be configured through the shortcut settings. For older iPhones, there is no Action Button, instead, users can rely on Back Tap functionality.

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2) Use Focus Mode as Different OS Profiles

iPhones have Focus Modes, which people rarely use. You can configure different Focus Modes for different environments, days, and settings. For example, when working, use the Work Focus Mode by hiding all the distracting apps, and notifications. While workout out, have a different Focus mode enabled. You can even schedule different Focus Modes as per your schedule. This helps you stay more productive.