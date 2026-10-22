iPhone Duo to Get Apple Pencil Support with iOS 27.2

Apple’s new iPhone Duo is available for the consumers in the global market. Now, it has been confirmed that the iPhone Duo will get Apple Pencil support with iOS 27.2. iPhone Duo is Apple’s first foldable and it starts at approximately Rs 3 lakh in the country. Apple has not directly confirmed that Apple Pencil support is coming with the iOS 27.2, but it was said that eventually it will get the support. Now as per a report online, iOS 27.2 release candidate version seems to come with support for Apple Pencil.

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The release candidate version was rolled out for the review units sent out by Apple recently. Once the user updates the device, the foldable will start supporting the Apple Pencil output.

iPhone Duo New Features with iOS 27.2

iPhone Duo will soon receive the iOS 27.2 once it reaches the hands of the consumers. The release candidate of the same version has already been rolled out for the review units. The feature support was spotted by Creative Strategies analyst Max Weinbach, and this was shared on a post via X (formerly Twitter).

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We are yet to see if users would want to keep an Apple Pencil with them all the time while using the iPhone Duo. For a product like an iPad, the Apple Pencil makes a lot of sense. The iPhone Duo getting support for the Apple Pencil will be a value addition for sure. A functionality getting added is never a harm for the consumer if he/she is not forced to use it. But in the larger context, we don’t see many people carrying around an Apple Pencil to use a product, which can be easily used through fingers. Most people who want to do professional work, just carry an iPad or a Mac, which is more than sufficient. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments.