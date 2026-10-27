iPhone 18e Specifications Surface Online

Apple’s next new iPhone could be the iPhone 18e. This would be the successor to the iPhone 17e. The iPhone 18e is expected to arrive in 2027. The iPhone 17e launched in India in March 2026. The iPhone 18e details have now surfaced online, and from a very credible tipster named Digital Chat Station (DCS). This would definitely be an expensive iPhone, and one thing which has surfaced about the device is honestly, a slightly dissapointment if that is true. iPhone 18e would be the entry-level iPhone in the iPhone 18 series. Let us take a look at the leaked specifications of the device.

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iPhone 18e Specifications Which have Surfaced Online

iPhone 18e has been tipped to feature a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The detail was shared by Digital Chat Station (DCS) in the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch display. There is not a huge difference between the two phones display. We would have loved to hear about a 120Hz refresh rate display here, but 60Hz is what Apple fans would get here.

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The iPhone 18e is expected to pack the A20 silicon chip. This would be the baseline chip in the iPhone 18 as well, which is expected to launch next year. The iPhone 17e features the A19 chip. The iPhone 18e could get up to 9GB of RAM, which would be higher than 8GB of RAM in the iPhone 17e. The iPhone 18e could continue to come with a 48MP rear-camera sensor. The front camera could be upgraded to a 24MP sensor. The launch timeline is not explicit, but it is somewhere around the early 2027. This is when we also expect the iPhone 18 to come.