Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Infinix has launched the Infinix GT 50 Pro in India. It has been launched with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chip. The phone featuers a large display, an AMOLED panel, and is meant for gamers. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is a premium phone and it will run on Android 16 out of the box. There is something interesting about this phone, and it supports an instant touch sampling rate of 2800Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top. It also has TUV Low Blue Light certification. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the Infinx GT 50 Pro in India.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Infinix GT 50 Pro Price in India

Infinix GT 50 Pro has launched in India in a single memory variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 69,999. The device is offered in two colours – Black Abyss and Red Blaze colours. It is sold through the Flipkart and company’s official online store. Along with this, the phone will be offered with the GT 50 Pro Gaming ecosystem worth Rs 24,999 for free alongside the phone. The box includes the GT NX Station, GT NX Controller, GT Cooling Fan cum Charger, and a GT 50 Pro MagSafe Cover Free Controller 5.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The Infinix GT 50 Pro includes an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on eligible major bank cards. JioGames Pro Pass will also be offered with the phone for Re 1, which provides access to a catalogue of more than 1,000 games.