Vivo X500 Series India Launch Expected in November

Vivo X500 series is likely going to launch in India in November 2026. The series has been launched in China already. It is also going to come to India soon along with the global markets. Vivo has not officially teased the product series for India as of now. The X500 series will be the flagship series from the company for 2026. The Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to be the best phone in the series and it will come with advanced camera-centric features, which could include 60fps autofocus tracking for snapshot photography.

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Vivo X500 Series has Three Phones in the Lineup

Vivo X500 series is expected to launch towards the end of November 2026 in India. The lineup was introduced in China already earlier this year. There were three phones in the lineup which includes Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. The company has not confirmed which models will make it to the Indian market.

The Vivo X500 series is expected to focus a lot on the camera performance. The X500 series is already one of the most talked about phone series in the Chinese markets for camera focused devices. The X500 series will compete directly with the OPPO Find X10 series which has launched in India and features two devices OPPO X10 and OPPO X10 Pro Max. It will be interesting to see if Vivo goes for two devices or three devices as well. The global launch of the Vivo X500 series is scheduled for October 28, 2026.

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As per reports, the Vivo X500 series in the global market will feature only two phones – the Vivo X500 Pro and the Vivo X500 Pro Max. The standard model will likely not make it to the global market as per the rumours. The Vivo X500 series is also expected to feature the X500 Ultra in the coming months, but that will first make it to China.