An active cooling fan helps manage heat during sessions. High frame rates alone don’t mean better gameplay. The stability test numbers show how well it performs.
iQOO Neo 12 Sustains 185 FPS Gaming
iQOO is getting ready to release its performance-focused phone, the iQOO Neo 12, in China on October 28 2026. Before the release, a gaming test shared by tipster Digital Chat Station showed the phone can run Call of Duty: Mobile at 185 frames per second for more than an hour.
The device hit 185.05 FPS during the test, with a 1% low of 165.1 FPS. These numbers suggest the phone performed consistently. More testing is needed to know how it works in different situations.
iQOO Neo 12 Gaming Test Shows Stable Frame Rates
The test used Call of Duty: Mobile with HD settings and 185 FPS gameplay. A screenshot from the PerfDog performance tool showed an average of 185 FPS, with a 1% low of 165.1 FPS. The test also reported no events during the session.
The 1% low matters because the average frame rate doesn’t capture every slowdown. It checks how well the phone performs during the 1% of frames, showing whether the game stays responsive during hard moments.
These results came from a test shared by a tipster. They shouldn’t be seen as verified performance numbers or a promise that every game will run at that frame rate.
Gizmochina also said that the test used 185 FPS gameplay at HD settings. This differs from the phone’s 2K gaming mode, which uses super-resolution and frame interpolation to smooth the visuals.
iQOO Neo 12 supports over 50 games at native 185 FPS. The list includes Call of Duty: Mobile, Delta Force, Peacekeeper Elite, CrossFire, Valorant, Source, Operation, and other shooting games.
Native high-frame-rate support depends on how the phone’s hardware, software and each game’s settings work together. So the highest frame rate might not be available in all games or all settings.
The phone is also expected to have ultra-sensitive touch areas and 4D game vibration features in games that support them. These features are meant to improve touch response and add physical feedback during play.
2K 185Hz Display and Active Cooling
iQOO mentioned a 2K screen with an 185Hz refresh rate for the Neo 12. A high refresh rate lets the screen display frames every second, as long as the game and device can provide them.
The phone will also have an Ice Dome cooling fan. Active cooling should help remove heat during gaming sessions, which might keep performance from dropping when the phone gets too warm.
How well the cooling system works will need to be checked with tests. Factors like the phone’s temperature, screen brightness, graphics settings, and power usage can affect performance over time.
iQOO Neo 12 Launch Date and India Availability
The iQOO Neo 12 is set to launch in China on October 28 2026, with sales expected to start after the announcement. Reports don’t clarify the final price or whether it will be sold in India.