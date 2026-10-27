The device also has a 2K screen with an 185Hz refresh rate. This mix targets gamers who want sharp visuals and quick reactions. The company says over 50 games will support 185 FPS.

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Key Highlights iQOO Neo 12 reportedly averaged 185.05 FPS in Call of Duty: Mobile during a test lasting more than an hour.

The phone is teased with a 2K 185Hz display and an Ice Dome active cooling fan.

The device is scheduled to launch in China on October 28; India availability remains unconfirmed.

An active cooling fan helps manage heat during sessions. High frame rates alone don’t mean better gameplay. The stability test numbers show how well it performs.

iQOO Neo 12 Sustains 185 FPS Gaming

iQOO is getting ready to release its performance-focused phone, the iQOO Neo 12, in China on October 28 2026. Before the release, a gaming test shared by tipster Digital Chat Station showed the phone can run Call of Duty: Mobile at 185 frames per second for more than an hour.

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The device hit 185.05 FPS during the test, with a 1% low of 165.1 FPS. These numbers suggest the phone performed consistently. More testing is needed to know how it works in different situations.

iQOO Neo 12 Gaming Test Shows Stable Frame Rates

The test used Call of Duty: Mobile with HD settings and 185 FPS gameplay. A screenshot from the PerfDog performance tool showed an average of 185 FPS, with a 1% low of 165.1 FPS. The test also reported no events during the session.

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The 1% low matters because the average frame rate doesn’t capture every slowdown. It checks how well the phone performs during the 1% of frames, showing whether the game stays responsive during hard moments.