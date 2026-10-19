iQOO Neo 12 Launch Date Confirmed: 9000mAh Battery and More

iQOO Neo 12 launch date has been confirmed by the brand. The iQOO Neo 12 will be the next major launch from iQOO, but this launch will first take place in China, the home country of the brand. The Neo series has always been gaming focused, and the Neo 12 is expected to continue building on that. iQOO has revealed an official poster of the devices, for the launch. The iQOO Neo 12 is launching later this month, and we not sure if it is coming to India or not.

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Let us take a look at the confirmed details.

iQOO Neo 12 Launch Date in China

iQOO Neo 12 will launch in China on October 28, 2026. The launch will be at 7 PM local time there. The sales are scheduled to being right after the announcement. There is a new finish which will be Zhengfeng. It features a dynamic texture that produces a flowing light effect as the viewing angle changes.

For one of the new colourways, the company collaborated with China Academy of Art. The rear camera module adopts a square design. It is a metal frame on the outside, for a premium feel. The iQOO Neo 12 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. This is the flagship chipset for many phones which launched in 2025 and 2026. The device will also feature a dedicated Q3 gaming chip and an updated Monster Super Core Engine.

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There is also an active cooling fan which is a part of the Ice Dome cooling system. It will help in managing high temperatures during demanding gaming sessions. The device will debut with a 2K display with support for 185Hz refresh rate, using a pTSF light-emitting technology. The rear panel is rated for up to 2200nits of peak brightness and incorporates XDR dynamic range enhancement. For more details on the launch day, keep reading TelecomTalk.