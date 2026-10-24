Realme might be working on an update for its next Pro-line smartphones. A new leak says that a new phone could have a large 10,000mAh battery. The phone could be called Realme 17 Pro or Realme 17 Pro+. The exact name is not known yet.
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Key Highlights
Realme 17 Pro series is tipped to feature a 10,000mAh battery.
A 200-megapixel primary camera and 50-megapixel telephoto sensor are reportedly in development.
Realme has not officially confirmed the phone or its specifications.
Realme has not officially announced the Realme 17 Pro series. These details are unconfirmed. So treat this information as a leak, not as confirmed facts. Here is everything we know so far:
Realme 17 Pro Leak Suggests Big Battery
If the details are true, the new phone could have a bigger battery than the Realme 16 Pro series, which has 7,000mAh. The leak also says it could have a 200MP main camera, a dedicated telephoto lens, and a high-refresh-rate screen.
Realme 17 Pro Series Specifications Leaked
The new phone might have a 10,000mAh battery. That would make it one of the phones that focus on battery life, especially for people who play games, watch videos, or use mobile data a lot.
This battery size would be much bigger than the 7,000mAh in the Realme 16 Pro. Realme 16 Pro+. Battery size alone doesn’t decide how long the phone lasts. How the screen works, how much power the chip uses and how the software is set up also affect battery life.
Photography could be a part of the new phone. The leak says it could have a three-camera setup. This would include a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x zoom.
An ultra-wide camera is also expected. If true, the phone could offer real telephoto zoom instead of relying on digital zoom.
This camera setup would align with Realme’s focus on high-resolution main cameras. Megapixels alone don’t say much about camera quality. Sensor size, image processing, image stabilisation, and low-light performance also matter.
Display and Performance Info
The Realme 17 Pro series phone is said to have a 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen might support up to 165Hz in some games. That is not confirmed.
The leak also mentions a plastic frame. Realme might use this to balance the phone’s weight with the battery. The final materials and size are still unknown.
The phone is expected to replace the Realme 16 Pro series, which came out in India this year. Its price and market positioning will be important, especially if the larger battery makes the phone heavier or more expensive.
For now, people are talking about the 10,000mAh battery and the 200-megapixel camera. Realme will need to announce the final name, features, availability, and whether it will come to India.
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FAQs
Is the Realme 17 Pro officially confirmed?
No. The phone’s name and specifications are based on leaks and have not been confirmed by Realme.
How large could the Realme 17 Pro battery be?
The leak suggests a 10,000mAh battery, compared with the 7,000mAh capacity of the Realme 16 Pro series.
What camera specifications are expected?
The device is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x zoom and an ultra-wide sensor.
Which processor could power the phone?
A MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset is reportedly being considered.
When will the Realme 17 Pro launch in India?
There is no confirmed India launch date or official pricing yet.