Realme might be working on an update for its next Pro-line smartphones. A new leak says that a new phone could have a large 10,000mAh battery. The phone could be called Realme 17 Pro or Realme 17 Pro+. The exact name is not known yet.

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Key Highlights Realme 17 Pro series is tipped to feature a 10,000mAh battery.

A 200-megapixel primary camera and 50-megapixel telephoto sensor are reportedly in development.

Realme has not officially confirmed the phone or its specifications.

Realme has not officially announced the Realme 17 Pro series. These details are unconfirmed. So treat this information as a leak, not as confirmed facts. Here is everything we know so far:

Realme 17 Pro Leak Suggests Big Battery

If the details are true, the new phone could have a bigger battery than the Realme 16 Pro series, which has 7,000mAh. The leak also says it could have a 200MP main camera, a dedicated telephoto lens, and a high-refresh-rate screen.

Realme 17 Pro Series Specifications Leaked

The new phone might have a 10,000mAh battery. That would make it one of the phones that focus on battery life, especially for people who play games, watch videos, or use mobile data a lot.

This battery size would be much bigger than the 7,000mAh in the Realme 16 Pro. Realme 16 Pro+. Battery size alone doesn’t decide how long the phone lasts. How the screen works, how much power the chip uses and how the software is set up also affect battery life.

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