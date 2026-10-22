OPPO’s Reno series could be getting two new additions for the Indian market, with the Reno 17 and Reno 17c reportedly in the pipeline. The upcoming smartphones are tipped to bring high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays and triple rear camera setups, potentially featuring three 50-megapixel sensors.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights OPPO Reno 17 and Reno 17c are tipped to launch in India.

Both phones could feature 144Hz AMOLED displays and triple 50MP rear cameras.

The Reno 17 Pro may reportedly skip the Indian market.

The standard Reno 17 is expected to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, while the Reno 17c could rely on a MediaTek processor. OPPO may also change its lineup strategy, as the Reno 17 Pro may not make it to India.

Oppo Reno 17 Series India Launch Tipped

OPPO seems to be preparing to launch its Reno smartphone line. The Reno 17 and Reno 17c are expected to launch in India. These two phones are expected to feature displays, good cameras, and better chips, but the company hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

According to the information, both phones might have 144Hz AMOLED screens. The camera setup might also include three rear cameras, each with 50 megapixels. This could mean a camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera.

The Reno 17 is supposed to be the stronger of the two. It might use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. The Reno 17c might use the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip instead.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

OPPO Reno 17 and Reno 17c: Expected Specifications