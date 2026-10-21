The iPhone Duo’s first unboxing videos are giving buyers a closer look at Apple’s foldable hardware. The inner display appears nearly crease-free when viewed straight on, but a video reportedly shows the area around the hinge giving slightly under pressure.
That raises questions about how Apple has engineered the folding screen, although a single video cannot establish long-term durability. The software experience is also drawing attention, particularly when gaming apps run on the larger display.
Some games appear to leave unused space instead of adapting to the foldable screen’s full dimensions.
In one reported example, Clash Royale does not appear to use the inner display properly.This is less about the phone failing to run a game and more about the game’s interface not being designed for the new screen layout. Early footage suggests the iPhone Duo’s display and gaming experience.
Apple’s foldable iPhone is getting attention for its nearly invisible display crease, but early videos also show some practical issues. Online videos suggest the inner screen feels softer around the fold when pressed, and some gaming apps don’t work properly with the display.
A user-shared unboxing video shows an activated iPhone Duo and its inner screen. The device seems to open, but the more interesting point is how games act once the phone is unfolded.
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A Soft Spot Around the Inner Display Crease?
The iPhone Duo’s inner display looks very flat. However, an early video says the screen gives slightly when pressure is applied around the hinge. This is different from seeing or feeling a crease while scrolling.
This behavior could be linked to how the display layers and hinge area are made to handle folding.
Foldable screens must withstand repeated bending while keeping the display panel and its supporting layers safe. Some flexibility around the folding area may be part of the design. Still, the video doesn’t show whether the softness is normal, how common it is, or whether it could cause issues over time.
It is also important to distinguish a crease from a display issue. Apple says the Duo’s inner screen is smooth and designed to reduce the look of creases. Whether the softer feel affects the screen’s longevity will require testing and more observations from devices in stores.
Gaming Apps Are Not Fully Optimized.
The software issue matters more for daily use. A foldable phone has a larger inner screen than a regular smartphone, but apps need to change their layouts to use it properly.
Early videos show Clash Royale running on the unfolded iPhone Duo, but it doesn’t use the full screen space.
Even with a fully adjusted interface, the game still leaves unused space around its content.
This doesn’t mean the game isn’t playable. The issue is that an app made mainly for a phone screen may not automatically fit a wider foldable screen. Developers have to rethink controls, menus, visuals, and aspect ratios when adapting their software.
For gamers, this could mean that opening the iPhone Duo doesn’t always deliver the immersive experience they want. Some games may work well, while others may scale awkwardly or place interface elements in the wrong spots.
Apple’s Foldable Experience Needs App Support
Apple’s device is only part of the experience. Developers also need to make sure their apps work properly when the device switches between its inner screens.
Apple’s developer instructions say older apps may leave space on the inner screen, while apps built with newer tools can adjust better to the Duo’s changing screen size.
This means the experience could get better as developers update their apps.
People considering the iPhone Duo for gaming should check how their favorite games run on the inner screen before buying. A big screen is only useful if the software uses it well.
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Early videos raise two questions about Apple’s first foldable: how long the inner screen will last and how quickly developers will update their apps to work with the new design. A short unboxing video does not answer either question. Both will matter for the phone’s long-term appeal.
Image Credits: (X- @emkwan)
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FAQs
What does the iPhone Duo unboxing video reveal?
The footage offers an early look at the device and reportedly shows the inner display bending slightly when pressed near the hinge.
Is the iPhone Duo’s display crease visible?
The inner display looks relatively flat in normal viewing, though the fold may still be noticeable in certain lighting or under pressure.
Are gaming apps optimised for the iPhone Duo?
Not all of them appear to be. Some games may retain unused space or fail to adapt their interfaces to the larger inner display.
Does Clash Royale work on the iPhone Duo ?
Early footage reportedly shows Clash Royale running, but it doesn't use the inner display area as effectively as expected. This is an app-layout concern, not proof the game cannot run.
Could app support improve after launch?
Yes. Developers can update their apps to adapt to the foldable’s screen dimensions and layouts, although the timing will depend on each developer.