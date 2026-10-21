The iPhone Duo’s first unboxing videos are giving buyers a closer look at Apple’s foldable hardware. The inner display appears nearly crease-free when viewed straight on, but a video reportedly shows the area around the hinge giving slightly under pressure.

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Key Highlights Early footage reportedly shows softness around the inner display hinge.

Some gaming apps do not fully use the unfolded screen.

App updates could improve the foldable experience over time.

That raises questions about how Apple has engineered the folding screen, although a single video cannot establish long-term durability. The software experience is also drawing attention, particularly when gaming apps run on the larger display.

Some games appear to leave unused space instead of adapting to the foldable screen’s full dimensions.

In one reported example, Clash Royale does not appear to use the inner display properly.This is less about the phone failing to run a game and more about the game’s interface not being designed for the new screen layout. Early footage suggests the iPhone Duo’s display and gaming experience.

iPhone Duo Unboxing Reveals Gaming App Problems

Apple’s foldable iPhone is getting attention for its nearly invisible display crease, but early videos also show some practical issues. Online videos suggest the inner screen feels softer around the fold when pressed, and some gaming apps don’t work properly with the display.

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A user-shared unboxing video shows an activated iPhone Duo and its inner screen. The device seems to open, but the more interesting point is how games act once the phone is unfolded.