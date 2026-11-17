Highlights
- Redmi Note 18 5G tipped to feature different battery capacities in China and global markets.
- Both variants could support 45W charging; India’s battery configuration remains unconfirmed.
- Buyers should await official specifications and battery tests before deciding to upgrade.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
The Redmi Note 18 5G battery leak raises a question for Indian buyers: which regional version, if any, would reach India? The largest capacity being discussed belongs to the purported Chinese model. It should not be treated as an Indian specification.
Key Highlights
- Tipster claims an 8,888mAh battery for China and 8,100mAh for global markets.
- Both variants are tipped to support 45W wired charging.
- The leak does not confirm which battery India would get.
- Battery capacity alone cannot establish actual battery life or charging time.
- These are unconfirmed claims; Indian specifications and pricing remain unknown.
In a post on X tipster PaperKing13 claims the phone will have an 8,888mAh battery in China and an 8,100mAh battery globally, with 45W charging in both regions. The post describes the device as a Redmi Note 17 5G rebrand with a different battery. These remain unconfirmed claims, rather than specifications announced by Xiaomi.
Redmi Note 18 5G: The Regional Gap Matters
The two claimed capacities differ by 788mAh. That distinction matters when comparing headlines, especially for buyers who might assume a specification reported from China applies everywhere. The post does not identify a separate Indian variant or establish that India would receive the global configuration.
A media report also discusses the regional battery claims for now, the useful takeaway is the distinction between markets, rather than a confirmed upgrade recommendation for Indian users.
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