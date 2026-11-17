The Redmi Note 18 5G battery leak raises a question for Indian buyers: which regional version, if any, would reach India? The largest capacity being discussed belongs to the purported Chinese model. It should not be treated as an Indian specification.

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Key Highlights Tipster claims an 8,888mAh battery for China and 8,100mAh for global markets.

Both variants are tipped to support 45W wired charging.

The leak does not confirm which battery India would get.

Battery capacity alone cannot establish actual battery life or charging time.

These are unconfirmed claims; Indian specifications and pricing remain unknown.

In a post on X tipster PaperKing13 claims the phone will have an 8,888mAh battery in China and an 8,100mAh battery globally, with 45W charging in both regions. The post describes the device as a Redmi Note 17 5G rebrand with a different battery. These remain unconfirmed claims, rather than specifications announced by Xiaomi.

Redmi Note 18 5G: The Regional Gap Matters

The two claimed capacities differ by 788mAh. That distinction matters when comparing headlines, especially for buyers who might assume a specification reported from China applies everywhere. The post does not identify a separate Indian variant or establish that India would receive the global configuration.

A media report also discusses the regional battery claims for now, the useful takeaway is the distinction between markets, rather than a confirmed upgrade recommendation for Indian users.

Also Read: Redmi Band 4 Launched with 1.47-inch Display, 5 ATM Rating

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Capacity Is Only Part of the Buying Decision