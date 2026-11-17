Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has been trying to raise funds via debt for a long time. But the funds have not been able to come. The SBI-led consortium that is supposed to give funds to Vi has not been able to yet, because there are several lenders, and all of them have to come to the same page. That would take time. Vi’s CEO, however, said that the company is not worried about its capex (capital expenditure) spends. That is because they have already raised money from other sources which is letting them do that.

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Vodafone Idea CEO on Funds and Capex

At the recent earnings call for Q2 FY27, Vi CEO, Abhijit Kishore, said that the company has raised funds from the private and foreign banks already to maintain its capex momentum.

“The involvement of multiple lenders has resulted in the overall process taking a little longer than what we had earlier anticipated, but we remain confident in our engagement with the consortium,” said Abhijit Kishore.

Vodafone Idea had announced a Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000 crore capex (capital expenditure) plan by 2027. This was to upgrade the network and maintain competitiveness in the market. The company had also raised money through a rights issue, and through that also it has been able to fund its capex. Now, for another major segment of fund raise, Vi has been in talks with the SBI-led consortium to fund a major part of the capex plan.

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“Meanwhile, the incremental funding secured in H1 (first half) FY27 from the Indian private bank and foreign bank (is) sufficient to maintain our capex momentum,” said Kishore.