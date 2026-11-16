Xiaomi Could Raise Price of Smartphones in India by Rs 4,000

Xiaomi could soon increase the price of smartphones in India, and that too by a huge margin. The Redmi Note series was recently refreshed with the Redmi Note 17 Pro models. The reported hikes could make the costs of smartphones pretty high. Redmi phones across budget and mid-range segments could see significant hikes in the coming weeks. The smartphone prices are going up because of the rising dRAM prices across the global market. Here’s what we know about this.

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Xiaomi Raises Price of 19 Phones

Xiaomi has increased the price of not one, two or three phones, but of 19 devices. The revised pricing will come into effect from today, said a report from Money Control. The average hike of the device prices stand at 10.02% while the individual increases range from 4.26% to 18.75% , depending on the model and storage configuration.

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G has received one of the highest hikes of 18.75%. The price for this phone went up from Rs 15,999 to Rs 18,999, a hike of Rs 3,000. Even the Redmi Note 17 5G variants have become more expensive by Rs 3,000. The Redmi Note 17 Pro, which launched a recently, has received a hike of Rs 4,000.

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Xiaomi has increased the price of devices right after Diwali. This has happened because the company likely did not want the prices to affect the festive rush of buying new products and devices. Note that this communication has not directly come from Xiaomi Corp India. These are based off a report, and you might just get the devices aat a cheaper/older rate in most of the offline retail shops across the country. The reported hike is not a surprise for any tech fan right now. The prices have been going up for months now, and they will continue to until the ecosystem costs go down. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned to the updates.