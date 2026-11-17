Oppo launched the Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro in China on November 16, 2026. The Pro has a 200MP main camera and a MediaTek processor, while the standard Reno 17 uses a Snapdragon chip and has a larger battery. The two phones share a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and support up to 80W wired charging. The Reno 17 Pro is also the smaller of the two phones.

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Key Highlights The Reno 17 Pro gets a 200MP main camera, while the Reno 17 has a 50MP main camera. Both feature a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with up to 3.5x optical zoom.

The Reno 17 uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the Reno 17 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super.

The Reno 17 has a larger 8,000mAh battery than the Pro’s 7,250mAh battery. Both support up to 80W wired charging.

Oppo Reno 17 vs Reno 17 Pro Price in China

The Oppo Reno 17 starts at CNY 3,599 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The Reno 17 Pro starts at CNY 4,199 for the same configuration, a difference of CNY 600. At 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Reno 17 costs CNY 3,799 and the Pro costs CNY 4,599.

At 512GB, the gap widens to CNY 1,000, with the Reno 17 priced at CNY 3,999 and the Pro at CNY 4,999. Both 512GB variants come with 12GB of RAM.

Oppo also offers the Reno 17 with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for CNY 4,899, which is CNY 100 less than the 512GB Reno 17 Pro.