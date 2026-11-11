OPPO to Pack a 12000mAh Battery in its Phone

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, is planning a new smartphone which will pack a 12000mAh battery for the users. This will be the new OPPO A7 Ultra, which could launch in the near future. The leaks suggest that a new smartphone with a 12000mAh battery from OPPO will launch somewhere in December 2026. The company has not directly given a name for the device or has claimed anything.

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A popular tech tipster, Digital Chat Station (DCS), on Chinese social media platform Weibo said that the OPPO A7 Ultra, with a 10000mAh battery is being planned by the brand. The tipster also said that this could be the variant with a horizontal camera matrix and a 12000mAh battery. The leak did not mention any other details about the phone.

OPPO A7 Ultra Could Feature a iPhone 17 Pro Like Design

OPPO A7 Ultra renders which have surfaced online, and as you can see here as well, show that the device could come with a horizontal camera island at the rear. It looks the same was as the iPhone 17 Pro, which launched in 2025. The volume rockers and the power button are on the right side of the device.

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A 12000mAh battery on a smartphone would be a massive thing. Some tablets do not have this large batteries. The OPPO A7 Pro Max, which has launched in China already, features a 10000mAh battery. The A7 Ultra would join the A7 family of devices, which also has an A7 Pro device (this one packs an 8000mAh battery). The OPPO A6 series, which launched last year, had a 7000mAh battery on its main model. The OPPO A7 Ultra would come with a 12000mAh battery and this would launch around December, most likely. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments across India and the global market.