OPPO Find X10 Ultra Smartphone Tipped for 3 Major Upgrades

Oppo just launched its most-awaited Find X10 models, including the standard Find X10 and the Find X10 Pro Max 5G flagships. It brought a major camera upgrade this year but skipped the Ultra model, leaving fans wondering whether Oppo is skipping the Find X10 Ultra this year.
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Oppo Find X10 Ultra 5G is reportedly under development with the the code name Xingyun, which translates to Nebula
The new Find X10 Ultra 5G will soon launch with major upgrades in three areas: Camera, Display, Battery, and Processor.
The new Find X10 Ultra 5G will have even higher prices, with speculation hinting that the India price might hit around Rs 2,00,000.
However, a recent update says Oppo is working on the Find X10 Ultra under the code name “Xingyun,” which translates to “Nebula.” Here is what we know so far:
OPPO Find X10 Ultra May Get 3 Huge Upgrades: Everything We Know
The new Find X10 models launched recently, skipping the Ultra model. While the Find X10 models saw a major price hike this year, many expected Oppo to skip the Find X10 Ultra because of the chipset shortage.
Oppo hasn’t confirmed this yet, but we recently received leaked details from prominent Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station.
They revealed that Oppo is developing the Find X10 Ultra flagship phone under the code name “Xingyun,” which translates to “Nebula,” with three major upgrades this year. Here is all we know so far:
Like the other Find X10 models, Oppo is planning a major upgrade for the Find X10 Ultra as well.
Speculation suggests the new Find X10 Ultra 5G will feature a dedicated 200MP high-dynamic-range multi-camera imaging system with periscope zoom and 10X optical zoom support. It will also have support for a “dedicated mobile camera lens”.
The Find X10 Ultra is also speculated to get a 200MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 200MP main wide camera lens.
It will also add a 50MP periscope camera, bringing a major camera upgrade at a competitive price and putting it in tough competition with the recently launched DXOMARK Gold Label winner, the Motorola Signature 27.
2. Processor Upgrade With MediaTek Chipset
According to recent rumours from Digital Chat Station, Oppo is preparing to launch the Find X10 Ultra.
Reports suggest Oppo is switching completely from Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets to MediaTek’s Dimensity chipsets.
The new Find X10 Ultra 5G will pack a 2nm-based Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset onboard.
The Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset was launched in September 2026 with an 8-core architecture.
On paper, it offers solid performance. AnTuTu 11 benchmark test reveals a total score of 4,838,033 points.
Geekbench 6 reports 4,188 points for single-core and 13,145 points for multi-core performance. The 3DMark Wild Life Extreme test reveals a total score of 9,245 points.
The same chipset also powers the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max 5G and Vivo’s X500 Pro Max.