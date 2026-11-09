OPPO Find X10 Ultra Smartphone Tipped for 3 Major Upgrades

Oppo just launched its most-awaited Find X10 models, including the standard Find X10 and the Find X10 Pro Max 5G flagships. It brought a major camera upgrade this year but skipped the Ultra model, leaving fans wondering whether Oppo is skipping the Find X10 Ultra this year.

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Key Highlights Oppo Find X10 Ultra 5G is reportedly under development with the the code name Xingyun, which translates to Nebula

The new Find X10 Ultra 5G will soon launch with major upgrades in three areas: Camera, Display, Battery, and Processor.

The new Find X10 Ultra 5G will have even higher prices, with speculation hinting that the India price might hit around Rs 2,00,000.

However, a recent update says Oppo is working on the Find X10 Ultra under the code name “Xingyun,” which translates to “Nebula.” Here is what we know so far:

OPPO Find X10 Ultra May Get 3 Huge Upgrades: Everything We Know

The new Find X10 models launched recently, skipping the Ultra model. While the Find X10 models saw a major price hike this year, many expected Oppo to skip the Find X10 Ultra because of the chipset shortage.

Oppo hasn’t confirmed this yet, but we recently received leaked details from prominent Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station.

They revealed that Oppo is developing the Find X10 Ultra flagship phone under the code name “Xingyun,” which translates to “Nebula,” with three major upgrades this year. Here is all we know so far:

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1. Major Camera Upgrade

Like the other Find X10 models, Oppo is planning a major upgrade for the Find X10 Ultra as well.