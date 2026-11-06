Motorola Signature 27 Is Coming to India: 5 Things to Watch
Motorola Signature 27 is set to launch in India soon. Ahead of the launch, we have covered the 5 things you should watch for. The Signature 27 is already listed on the Motorola India website, suggesting an imminent launch. Here is what we know:
Motorola just dropped its next flagship, the Signature 27, featuring top specifications including a 1.5K AMOLED panel, Qualcomm’s flagship 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, larger batteries, and a ZEISS-powered imaging system. This earned the Motorola Signature 27 a DXOMARK Gold Label, reflecting its strong camera performance.
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Key Highlights
Motorola Signature 27 launched globally, hinting at an India launch soon.
Motorola India has already listed the Signature 27 on its India store, although the price and official release date remain undisclosed.
The Signature 27 offers five strong points. The new Motorola flagship is speculated to offer a solid India price, a flagship camera, longer software support through 2033 with AI features, a bigger battery, and a solid design and display.
Similarly, we expect the Motorola Signature 27 to be priced aggressively, speculated at around Rs 1,30,000 or below in India, given rising memory prices.
With this, the Motorola Signature 27 positions itself in India’s flagship smartphone market to compete with the Find X10 models and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, as Samsung prepares to launch the Galaxy S27 soon.
Motorola India’s site already lists the Signature 27 in its India storage, suggesting Motorola India will launch the flagship before the end of November, though the official release date remains unconfirmed.
2. Motorola Signature 27 Offers a Solid Flagship Camera
Motorola Signature 27 is a solid flagship for camera lovers with a 200MP 66mm periscope telephoto sensor on the rear that offers 3X OIS optical zoom and 100X Hybrid electronic zoom.
You also get a 50MP Sony LYTIA L910 main camera sensor with Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology that stabilizes highlights and shadows when shooting high-contrast photos and videos.
Next is a 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens that also supports macro. On the front, you get a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens.
On the rear, Motorola Signature 27 also gets a dedicated “Action Sensor” designed to detect rapid motion and freeze fast-moving objects in any lighting condition.
3. Motorola Signature 27 is a Solid Display Phone
The Motorola Signature 27 also has a solid front display, featuring a large 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo panel with 1.5K Super HD resolution and Dolby Vision support.
For better durability, Motorola uses tandem emissive layer technology to keep the Signature 27 brighter, up to 12000 nits, while maintaining energy efficiency.
The display also supports HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection, making it a solid phone with great viewing angles. Dolby Vision support also makes it great for binge-watching.
4. Motorola Signature 27 Offers Solid Software Support with AI, Audio and Privacy Features
On the software front, Motorola makes no compromises, as the Signature 27 promises 7 years of OS upgrades and security patch updates.
That means the Signature 27 will receive OS upgrades through Android 24, supporting it through 2033.
For more privacy, Motorola partnered with GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused OS, offering top-tier privacy and making it a solid OS phone.
You also get solid AI and audio features: Motorola uses its Qira ecosystem and, in partnership with Danish audio manufacturer Bang & Olufsen, the Signature 27 comes with custom speakers that deliver solid sound.
On the AI side, the Signature 27 includes a dedicated “Agentic AI agent” that can perform tasks directly in apps without your input.
You also get Rambler, a speech-to-text tool that helps organize filler words and structure your notes.
Signature 27 also supports the Gemini Omni LLM model, which helps with video editing using natural prompts.
5. Motorola Signature 27 Gets a Bigger Battery With Faster Charging and Solid Design
The Motorola Signature 27 also gets a solid bigger battery with a 7000mAh capacity, supporting 90W TurboPower wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
Additionally, the Motorola Signature has a unique design with an aerospace-grade aluminum chassis, ceramic glass rear, and front panel protection that makes it durable against heavy drops.
The Signature 27 is also MIL-STD-810H certified and has IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.
The Motorola Signature 27 is available in two colour options: Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive.