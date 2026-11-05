Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Voice and SMS-Only Plans for Prepaid Users: November 2026

India’s leading telecom operators, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), have launched Voice and SMS-only plans in accordance with the recent TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) Tariff Mandate. Although Indian private telecom operators consider India a data-first telecom market, with voice services serving as a complementary offering, the country’s telecom regulatory body has mandated operators to introduce shorter-validity Voice and SMS-only plans to provide low-income consumers with more options.

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Reference 1: TRAI Mandates Shorter-Validity Voice and SMS STVs to Give Low-Income Consumers More Options

Reference 2: India Has Evolved into a Data-First Telecom Market, with Voice as a Complementary Service: Private Telcos

TRAI Mandate

Bharti Airtel was the first to make its TRAI-mandated plans available, followed by Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio. Jio has also made its TRAI-Mandated Packs section live on its website, in accordance with a separate TRAI mandate requiring operators to create a dedicated TRAI-Mandated Packs section on their websites and apps.

Reference 3: TRAI Orders Telecom Operators to Create TRAI-Mandated Packs Section on Websites, Apps

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Now that Airtel, Jio, and Vi have made their Voice and SMS-only packs available for low-income consumers, let’s take a look at the new options currently available to telecom users in India.

Bharti Airtel Voice and SMS-Only Plans

Airtel Rs 185

Pack Type: Voice-Centric Prepaid Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD & Roaming calls, 300 SMS, and Free Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days for free). Data usage charged at 50p/MB; post-300 SMS charged at Re. 1 Local / Rs. 1.5 STD per SMS.

Validity: 28 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.61