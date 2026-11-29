Reliance Jio offers its Rs 26 plan with 28 days of validity, and 2GB of data. The 2GB of data is all you will get with this plan. There are no voice calling or SMS benefits bundled for the customers.

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has two prepaid plans which come for Rs 26 and Rs 62. These two plans are available for customers throughout India and they come are meant for data recharge users. These are basically data prepaid packs, which do not carry service validity. They do have their own standalone validity, but they do not carry any service validity. This means you need a base active prepaid plan to be able to use these data vouchers. The two data vouchers cost Rs 26 and Rs 62, and there are more options for users, but these two vouchers are meant for the JioPhone users. This means that people who have regular data phones will not be able to use this plan. Let us take a look into what are the complete benefits of the Rs 26 and Rs 62 plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 26 and Rs 62 Prepaid Vouchers

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 26 plan with 28 days of validity, and 2GB of data. The 2GB of data is all you will get with this plan. There are no voice calling or SMS benefits bundled for the customers.

Then there is a Rs 62 plan. With the Rs 62 plan, users get 28 days of validity. Again, this is not service validity, just the standalone validity of the data voucher. This plan bundles 6GB of data. Basically, this is the plan you need to go for if you want more data. These two plans, as mentioned above, are for people who want own a JioPhone. These plans are not for people who own a regular smartphone and a Jio SIM. JioPhones are basically Jio-SIM locked feature phones. For the regular smartphone owners, there are different data vouchers and Jio recently added more vouchers which offer customers access to unlimited 5G. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments.