The 19,000 km subsea ring entered service in 2001 and received a major capacity upgrade a decade later. Its consortium held its final management meeting on November 20.

The Asia Pacific Cable Network 2, a 19,000 km subsea fibre system that has linked eight Asian markets since 2001, is scheduled to retire in December 2026. Its consortium held its final management committee meeting on November 20 in Kuala Lumpur, according to a public update from Mohd Nazmi Abdul Rauf of Telekom Malaysia. The update gives the planned retirement month. It leaves the exact switch-off date and individual operators’ migration schedules open.

Key Highlights APCN-2 connected 10 landing stations across eight Asian markets.

The original system offered 80 Gbps of capacity at launch, with a design capacity of 2.56 Tbps.

Mohd Nazmi Abdul Rauf disclosed the retirement schedule after the consortium’s final meeting.

Submarine Networks reported that the Asia Direct Cable is among the newer systems absorbing traffic.

The cable, known as APCN-2, began carrying commercial traffic on December 20, 2001. Its ring linked mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan. NEC, the system supplier, says the original cable connected 10 landing stations. The companies behind it included carriers such as Telekom Malaysia, Singtel, KDDI, NTT Communications and PLDT, according to the launch announcement archived by Submarine Networks.

A Ring That Operators Could Upgrade

The consortium designed APCN-2 as a ring so traffic could take an alternate path if a segment failed. It also planned for capacity to expand over time. The launch announcement put initial capacity at 80 Gbps and design capacity at 2.56 Tbps. Those figures refer to different things. The first describes the bandwidth initially available to carry traffic, while the second describes the original system’s potential capacity after expansion.

In 2011, NEC completed an upgrade that raised the transmission rate from 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps per optical wavelength. NEC estimated at the time that the technology could expand the system’s capacity to roughly four times its original design figure. The upgrade illustrates how operators can extend the life of an installed subsea cable. Improvements to transmission equipment can allow the existing fibre to carry more traffic, even when the physical route stays the same.

The distinction also matters for reading newer cable announcements. A cable’s design capacity measures what its system is engineered to carry. The bandwidth available to customers at any point depends on how much capacity operators have equipped and brought into service, as well as how they allocate it across the route.

How Newer Routes Fit In

Submarine Networks reported that newer systems such as Asia Direct Cable are absorbing traffic as older regional rings approach retirement. TelecomTalk previously covered NEC’s completion of Asia Direct Cable in 2024. That system shares several markets with APCN-2 and also connects Vietnam and Thailand. The overlapping footprint gives a sense of where operators have newer capacity to work with, while the precise path taken by any particular operator depends on its own network arrangements.

For carriers, bandwidth and route diversity are separate considerations. A newer cable can add capacity between major hubs, while resilience also depends on having alternate physical paths and landing locations if a route is disrupted. The loss of a legacy path therefore matters even in a market where overall bandwidth is rising. APCN-2’s scheduled retirement closes out a system that followed both sides of that equation for a quarter century. It carried more traffic as the equipment improved, while its route provided a second direction around the ring from the start.