OnePlus Pad Go 2r is expected to launch in India on December 9, 2026, as per a tip from Yogesh Brar on social media platform X. OnePlus has not shared any additional information about the product online.

OnePlus, after a very long time, is soon going to launch a new tablet in the country. This time, it would be the OnePlus Pad Go 2r. This would be coming after Pad Go 2. The Pad Go 2 launched last year. Now, the expected launch timeline for the Pad Go 2r has surfaced online. It is not known whether the specifications of the Pad Go 2 and the Pad Go 2r will be similar to each other at all or not. The leaks suggest that the OnePlus Pad Go 2r could launch in India as early as next month. Let us take a look at the information which has surfaced online.

OnePlus Pad Go 2r Launch Date in India

OnePlus Pad Go 2r is expected to launch in India on December 9, 2026, as per a tip from Yogesh Brar on social media platform X. OnePlus has not shared any additional information about the product online. The Pad Go series from OnePlus has been super affordable in the past. But given the price hikes that the electronic products are witnessing across the country, it would be fair to say that OnePlus Pad Go 2r would also be slightly expensive.

The OnePlus Pad 4, which launched in May 2026 came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It is the latest offering from OnePlus right now. The tab costs Rs 59,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus Pad Go 2 arrived in December 2025. So this would right after one year that this product will be coming as well and it would be coming in two colours – Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The Pad Go 2 features a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display with support for refresh rate up to 120Hz. It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, and packs a 10050mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging support.