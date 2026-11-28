Bharti Airtel Rs 598 plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The plan offers 2GB of daily data as well as unlimited 5G data to the consumers. This means that the plan comes with 56GB of data in total.

Bharti Airtel Rs 598 plan is pretty amazing. This is a short-term validity plan which comes with several OTT (over-the-top) benefits. These OTT benefits are major platforms. It is a little expensive too. The Rs 598 plan is available in all the telecom circles of India. This plan carries a service validity of 28 days only. That means, you are effectively paying Rs 21.36 per day to utilise the services of this plan. However, the benefits make it worth it. In general, even the expensive plans cost around Rs 13-14 per day on average daily cost. But this plan takes it a notch higher because of the benefits that it bundles.

Bharti Airtel Rs 598 Plan Benefits Explained

Bharti Airtel Rs 598 plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The plan offers 2GB of daily data as well as unlimited 5G data to the consumers. This means that the plan comes with 56GB of data in total. The unlimited 5G data is capped at 300GB every 30 days. The OTT benefits bundled with the plan are JioHotstar for one month, Netflix Basic, ZEE5, and Airtel Xstream Play for 28 days. The unlimited 5G data will only work for users who are under the 5G coverage of the telco and own a 5G phone.

The Rs 598 plan is made for people who want plenty of OTT benefits and data. If you want lump-sum data, but are okay with dropping the OTT benefits, then you can recharge with the Rs 589 plan. The Rs 589 plan comes with 30 days of service validity. The Rs 589 plan comes with 50GB of lump-sum data and 300 SMS in total. The average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 19.63. There are no OTT benefits bundled with the plan. The 50GB of data offered is in a lump-sum manner, thus, you can use it anyway you want.