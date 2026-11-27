Elisa and Drei have launched standalone 5G roaming between Finland and Austria, two months after T-Mobile confirmed access for its customers roaming on Jio in India.

Finland’s Elisa and Austria’s Drei launched commercial standalone 5G roaming between the two countries on November 27. The operators describe it as Europe’s first commercial international roaming link built on standalone 5G. The service extends to eligible consumer and business customers and comes two months after T-Mobile and Reliance Jio announced their own commercial standalone 5G roaming connection. Read the Elisa and Drei announcement.

Key Highlights BICS provides the roaming hub for Elisa and Drei, following trials announced in April 2025.

Drei dates its nationwide Austrian standalone 5G network to 2022, while Elisa introduced standalone service for Finnish consumers and businesses in 2024.

T-Mobile’s September announcement confirmed standalone roaming for its customers on Jio’s network in India.

Travellers need to check the destination, partner network, roaming plan and device support.

Some Jio international roaming packs cover Finland and Austria. Jio’s public information does not confirm standalone 5G roaming for its customers in either country.

What Elisa and Drei Have Launched

The launch moves the Finland and Austria link into commercial service after earlier testing. In April 2025, BICS said it had brought both operators onto its standalone roaming platform following successful trials. The new announcement identifies a route customers can use commercially. It covers people and connected devices travelling between the two countries. The operators’ release gives no list of eligible plans or devices and provides no details on pricing. BICS announced the earlier trials in April 2025.

BICS, part of Proximus Global, provides the platform that connects the two operators. Its hub handles the signalling that networks exchange when a roaming device connects. This lets Elisa and Drei interconnect their standalone networks through a common platform. The two operators already had domestic standalone 5G services. Drei says it has operated a nationwide standalone network in Austria since 2022, and Elisa introduced standalone services for Finnish consumers and businesses in 2024. The November launch extends the technology across the two networks.

BICS had already demonstrated that standalone 5G could roam between live networks in Europe and the Middle East in 2022. That earlier milestone established the connection between networks. The Elisa and Drei announcement describes the later step of making a specific European route available commercially. Read Proximus’s account of the 2022 connection.

Where Jio and T-Mobile Fit In

On September 21, T-Mobile and Jio announced what they described as the world’s first commercially available standalone 5G roaming connection. Syniverse provided the interconnection platform. The announcement confirmed standalone roaming for T-Mobile customers, with Jio providing the network in India. Elisa and Drei are the operators on the newly announced European link. Their launch applies to the Finland and Austria route. Read T-Mobile’s September announcement. See TelecomTalk’s coverage of the Jio tie-up.

The distinction matters when buying a roaming pack. In standalone mode, the phone uses 5G radio access with a 5G core network. A non-standalone connection can still use a 5G radio while relying on a 4G core. A generic 5G roaming listing therefore tells travellers less than an operator’s confirmation that standalone service is available on the network they will visit.

Can Jio Customers Use Standalone 5G in Finland or Austria?

Jio lists Finland and Austria among the destinations covered by some of its international roaming packs. As of November 27, Jio’s public roaming information does not confirm standalone 5G for Jio customers visiting either country. The Elisa and Drei announcement covers roaming between their own networks and does not mention Jio subscribers. See Jio’s roaming pack country list. See Jio’s international 5G roaming FAQ.

Jio says its pack benefits apply in the covered countries and on the partner networks specified for the pack. Customers can check the current pack and its preferred network on Jio’s website or app before travelling. That will confirm where the pack applies. Standalone 5G availability would require separate confirmation for that network. See Jio’s international roaming terms.

What Travellers Need to Check

For a trip, the relevant details are the destination, the partner network, the roaming plan and whether the device supports standalone roaming on that network. Coverage still matters at the destination. For business customers, the same check applies to connected equipment as well as phones. The announcement confirms the two European networks involved, while the operators have yet to spell out which plans and devices can use the service.

Seen together, the two launches show how standalone 5G roaming reaches travellers one operator partnership at a time. The September announcement gave T-Mobile customers a concrete example on Jio’s network in India. The November announcement adds a separate commercial link in Europe and identifies exactly which two operators are involved.