The offer applies to first-time subscribers on packages priced from TZS 70,000 to TZS 100,000 as Airtel Tanzania and Huawei expand 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps fibre service in Dar es Salaam and Arusha.

Airtel Tanzania is offering one month of free fibre internet to eligible first-time subscribers as it expands its fixed broadband network with Huawei. The promotion applies to customers subscribing for the first time to a package priced from TZS 70,000 to TZS 100,000, according to a November 25 report in Tanzania’s The Guardian.

Key Highlights Airtel lists Makumbusho and Kigamboni among its Dar es Salaam coverage areas and Moshono in Arusha.

The reported offer terms do not specify when the promotion ends or whether installation charges are waived.

Tanzania had 725,270 fixed internet subscriptions in September 2026, with about 3.5 percent in tiers of 100 Mbps or higher.

The national regulator counted 233,410 fibre-to-the-home subscriptions and 465,429 terrestrial fixed wireless subscriptions in September.

Airtel has named the promotion Double Benefit Impact and is promoting it alongside fibre packages offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps.

Also Read: TRAI Orders Telecom Operators to Create TRAI-Mandated Packs Section on Websites, Apps

Who Qualifies for Airtel Tanzania’s Free Fibre Month?

The reported eligibility hinges on two details: the customer must be subscribing to Airtel Fiber for the first time, and the package must fall within the stated price range.

The offer is tied to the fibre service at the installation address, so the first practical question is whether Airtel can serve that address.

The offer details reported so far do not specify the promotion’s closing date, when the free month applies, or whether any installation charge is waived.

A customer comparing providers would need those details to work out the total cost of signing up and the bill after the promotion.

The timing of the free month matters for anyone switching providers. It determines how much they have to pay up front and whether the promotion overlaps with the last month of their existing broadband service.

The reported price range establishes which packages qualify. Airtel’s rollout announcement names the two top speeds, while package-level pricing and installation charges would need to be checked for the address in question.

Also Read: India’s Wireless Telecom Subscriber Base Rises to Over 1.30 Billion in August 2026: TRAI

Where Airtel and Huawei Are Expanding Fibre Access

Airtel Tanzania says its fibre footprint includes Mikocheni, Goba, Mbezi Beach, Kinyerezi, Kigamboni and Makumbusho in Dar es Salaam, as well as Moshono in Arusha.

The Guardian reported that the newly activated Makumbusho service area covers 2,500 premises.

That figure measures the homes and businesses the network reaches. Each household or business still needs to order a connection before it becomes a subscriber.

Also Read: Vi’s Measured Mobile Speeds Exceed Declared Benchmarks Across All Telecom Circles for July 2026

How the Speeds Compare With Tanzania’s Fixed Internet Market

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority’s September 2026 report counted 725,270 fixed internet subscriptions. Only 25,743 were in speed tiers of 100 Mbps or higher, or about 3.5 percent of the total.

Most connections were in tiers between 10 Mbps and under 100 Mbps. That puts both of Airtel’s advertised speeds at the upper end of the market compared with the speeds customers currently subscribe to.

The same report counted 233,410 fibre-to-the-home subscriptions in September, up from 201,402 in July.

Terrestrial fixed wireless was still the larger category, at 465,429 subscriptions in September.

Airtel led the overall fixed internet market with 299,757 subscriptions across technologies.

For Indian readers following Airtel and Jio’s fixed wireless growth, the Tanzanian figures show a similar reason to look at fibre and wireless separately: one provider’s total can cover several access technologies, and the mix matters when judging how quickly households are moving to fibre.

The expansion adds another option in neighbourhoods that can already order the service.

Makumbusho’s 2,500 premises passed give an early measure of the rollout’s reach.

The next measure is how many of those households and businesses take up a connection once the network is available at their address.