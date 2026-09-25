Vi’s Measured Mobile Speeds Exceed Declared Benchmarks Across All Telecom Circles for July 2026

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), recorded strong network performance in July 2026, according to data compiled under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) Quality of Service framework. The operator met most benchmark parameters across its 22 licensed service areas, even as broadband download speeds varied sharply from region to region, with Himachal Pradesh recording the weakest performance in the country.

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Reference: India Has Evolved into a Data-First Telecom Market, with Voice as a Complementary Service: Private Telcos

Vi Network Availability

On core network availability, Vi comfortably met the regulatory benchmark of 99 percent working cells across all circles, reporting 100 percent availability in every service area.

Cumulative downtime, which measures cells unavailable for service, remained within the prescribed 1.5 percent ceiling everywhere, ranging from a low of 0.07 percent in Kerala to a high of 0.61 percent in the North East circle.

The share of worst-affected cells due to downtime also remained within limits across the board, ranging from 0.11 percent in Kerala to 1.31 percent in Mumbai, against a permissible cap of 1.5 percent.

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No significant network outages lasting more than four hours were reported in any district, with all circles achieving full compliance with timely outage reporting to the regulator.

Vi Voice Connection Establishment

Call setup performance was equally steady. Intra-network call setup success rates, benchmarked at a minimum of 98 percent, ranged from 99.08 percent in Karnataka to a perfect 100 percent in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Goa.