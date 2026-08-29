Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea See Continued M2M Subscriber Growth in July 2026: TRAI

The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) cellular mobile connections segment continued to be a consistent growth driver for India’s leading telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) through July 2026, according to the Telecom Subscription Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

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All three operators recorded month-on-month growth in their M2M subscriber bases in July, highlighting the continued expansion of connected devices and IoT applications across industrial, enterprise and other digitisation-driven use cases. The sustained M2M additions are providing telecom operators with an additional avenue of growth alongside their consumer subscriber businesses.

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Bharti Airtel Leads M2M Expansion with Strong Growth

Bharti Airtel has recorded the largest absolute M2M subscriber expansion among the three operators. Its M2M base increased from 70.18 million in January 2026 to 84.45 million in July 2026, adding 14.27 million connections, or around 20.3 percent, over the six-month period.

Airtel recorded M2M additions every month, with the strongest monthly gain coming in March at 3.5 million connections. In July, the operator added another 1.68 million M2M connections, taking its total M2M base to 84.45 million.

Airtel’s total wireless connections also increased from 467.79 million in January to 489.49 million in July, while its consumer SIM base continued to register positive monthly additions. In July alone, Airtel added 1.01 million consumer SIM connections, further strengthening its overall subscriber position.

Reliance Jio Strengthens M2M Growth Momentum