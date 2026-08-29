Poco India Teases X8 5G, X8 Power 5G Launch on September 4

Poco India, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, is gearing up for a smartphone launch this September. The maker teased new X series phones, the X8 5G and X8 Power 5G, set to launch on September 4, 2026. Ahead of the launch, new teasers reveal key design details, including dual rear cameras; here is all we know so far.
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Key Highlights
Poco India is gearing up to launch its next X series smartphone lineup, the X8 5G and the X8 Power 5G smartphone, in India on September 4, 2026
Ahead of the launch, we have new leaks about the key specifications for both the X8 and X8 Power smartphone lineups.
Based on the leaked specifications, we speculate that the Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power phones will be priced below Rs 35,000 in India.
Poco India Teases X8 5G and X8 Power 5G – Expected Specifications and Features
Just after launching M8 smartphone lineup, Poco India confirmed their new X phone, part of the X8 lineup, will launch on September 4, 2026. Ahead of the launch, the maker revealed a teaser image giving the first look at the phone.
The Poco X8 Power has a dual-camera housed vertically in a square module, with a flash on the top-right side.
It features a yellow finish on the back panel and the tagline “Power MAXXING,” hinting that the smartphone will be power-packed.
It was also revealed that the X8 Power 5G will have a massive 10,000mAh battery, promising 3.5 days of battery life.
For the Poco X8 5G, Poco India’s Twitter account confirms it will have a 9,000mAh battery and a different design. It features dual-certified cameras inside a smaller rectangular module, with the flash placed separately on the right side.
The phone on the back appears to have a dual-tone colour with an orange finish.
According to leaks, tipster Yogesh Brar shared the complete spec sheet of the upcoming Poco X8 series.
Reports claim that the X8 5G phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6S Gen 4, a chipset set to launch in 2025.
The chipset achieves around 829,894 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 reports 1009 points for single-core performance and 2892 points for multi-core performance. Both X8 5G models will have LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage onboard.
As already confirmed, the Poco X8 will pack a 50MP main sensor, though details on the secondary camera are not yet revealed.
On the front, we expect a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 3500 peak brightness support and a 120Hz refresh rate.
On the software side, the X8 5G will run on the latest Hyper AI with four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patch updates.
The Poco X8 Power 5G will have the same 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 3,500 nits peak brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the X8 Power will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, the latest chipset launched in May 2026.
On pOn paper, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 achieves solid performance with 1,012,134 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 reports 1099 points for single-core performance and 3481 points for multi-core performance.
Just like the X8 5G, the X8 Power 5G will also get LPDDR4X RAM with UFS 3.1 storage. Even the X8 Power will be getting a 50MP main sensor onboard.
Both the Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power lineup are expected to launch under the Rs 35,000 price segment, competing against OnePlus, Samsung, and Nothing.
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FAQs
When will the Poco X8 5G and X8 Power 5G launch?
Poco India has confirmed that the Poco X8 5G and X8 Power 5G will launch on September 4, 2026.
How big is the battery on the Poco X8 5G and Poco X8 Power 5G?
The Poco X8 5G will have a 9,000mAh battery, while the top-end Poco X8 Power 5G will feature a larger 10,000mAh battery.
What processor will the Poco X8 Power 5G use?
The Poco X8 Power 5G is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, which was launched in May 2026.
What processor will the Poco X8 5G use?
According to leaks, the Poco X8 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6S Gen 4 chipset.
What software will the Poco X8 5G and Poco X8 Power 5G use?
The Poco X8 5G and Poco X8 Power 5G will run Hyper AI and may get four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.