Poco India Teases X8 5G, X8 Power 5G Launch on September 4

Poco India, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, is gearing up for a smartphone launch this September. The maker teased new X series phones, the X8 5G and X8 Power 5G, set to launch on September 4, 2026. Ahead of the launch, new teasers reveal key design details, including dual rear cameras; here is all we know so far.

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Key Highlights Poco India is gearing up to launch its next X series smartphone lineup, the X8 5G and the X8 Power 5G smartphone, in India on September 4, 2026

Ahead of the launch, we have new leaks about the key specifications for both the X8 and X8 Power smartphone lineups.

Based on the leaked specifications, we speculate that the Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power phones will be priced below Rs 35,000 in India.

Let’s take a look at what Poco is cooking with its new upcoming Poco X8 smartphone lineup.

Also Read: Poco M8x 5G VS OnePlus N6 5G: Which is Worth Upgrading?

Poco India Teases X8 5G and X8 Power 5G – Expected Specifications and Features

Just after launching M8 smartphone lineup, Poco India confirmed their new X phone, part of the X8 lineup, will launch on September 4, 2026. Ahead of the launch, the maker revealed a teaser image giving the first look at the phone.

The Poco X8 Power has a dual-camera housed vertically in a square module, with a flash on the top-right side.

It features a yellow finish on the back panel and the tagline “Power MAXXING,” hinting that the smartphone will be power-packed.