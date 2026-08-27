Realme P4S 5G vs iQOO Z11 5G vs Vivo S2 5G: Which to Buy?

Realme makes a comeback with its all-new Realme P4s 5G smartphone. It features a flagship-grade Samsung AMOLED display and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with faster RAM and storage. The phone has a mid-metal frame, giving it a premium look. Priced at Rs 34,999, the P4s 5G competes with recently launched midrange phones like the iQOO Z11 5G and the Vivo S2 5G. Both of these phones are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset with faster LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, and feature a curved front display.

Realme P4s 5G is Launching in India Tomorrow with a Samsung Display

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Launches, India to Get a Different Version

If you are confused between the Realme P4s 5G, iQOO Z11 5G, and Vivo S2 5G, we have a detailed comparison to help you decide which phone is the right choice to buy or upgrade to.

Also Read: iQOO Z11 5G VS Vivo S2 5G – Which Phone is Better?

Realme P4S 5G was recently launched on August 26, 2026, while the iQOO Z11 5G was launched back on August 20, 2026. Vivo launched its new S series, the Vivo S2, after seven years of waiting on August 6, 2026. So all of these phones were launched this month.

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Design

On the design side, Realme has completely revamped its look, featuring a plastic back, glass front, and dual nano-SIM support.

The mid-metal frame around the edges gives it a premium, glossy, metal-phone feel. For the price, you get a good design.

On the rear, the Realme P4S gets a flagship dual-camera setup, with a camera module set over a square model, where the dual sensors are placed horizontally on the left side.

The third sensor and flash are placed on the right side. On the front, there is a single punch-hole selfie shooter. This Realme P series phone is available in two colour options: Titanium Grey and Electric Cyan.

The P4S 5G phone by Realme is also IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistant.

iQOO India has completely revamped the design for its Indian versions. The iQOO Z11 5G India version features a new design compared to the versions in China and Malaysia.

It features a dual flash over a pill, a front selfie shooter at the center, a curved display, and a plastic frame, and is available in two colour options: Aurora Green and Celestial Blue.

iQOO Z11 is resistant to up to 1.2m with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

The Vivo S2 5G also features a similar-looking design inspired by the iQOO Z11 5G, with dual horizontally housed cameras and a circular flash, and is built with a plastic chassis, a curved front display, and a single punch-hole selfie shooter at the center.

Even the Vivo S2 5G is IP68/IP69 water- and dust-resistant.

Vivo S2 5G is available in three color options: Regal Bronze, Sapphire Blue, and Silk White.

Also Read: Vivo S2 5G VS Realme 16 Pro 5G: Which is Better

Display

On the display side, the Realme P4S 5G gets a larger 6.78-inch Flat AMOLED panel from Samsung, with flagship-grade Material 14 AMOLED.

The Realme P4S 5G supports 1.5K resolution with 6,500-nit peak brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. It is ideal for readers who prefer a flat display with a 93.57% screen-to-body ratio.

The iQOO Z11 5G gets a slightly larger 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D CURVED AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and it supports a 144Hz refresh rate too.

The iQOO Z11 5G also has HDR10+ certification, making it great for binge-watching. Its curved display offers a 91.0% screen-to-body ratio.

Third up, we have the Vivo S2 5G. The S2 phone gets a similar Z11 isnpired .83-inch 1.5K CURVED AMOLED display, but here you get a 120Hz refresh rate with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Just like the iQOO Z11, the Vivo S2 gets a curved panel, offering 450 ppi and a higher screen-to-body ratio of around 91%. All three phones have a similar pixel density of 450 ppi.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

Under the hood, all three smartphones, including the Realme P4S 5G, iQOO Z11 5G, and the Vivo S2 5G, are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity processors.

The Realme P4S 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, a new 4nm chipset first launched in February 2025.

On paper, it has achieved over 1,047,842 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 reports show scores of about 1,063 for single-core and 2,966 for multi-core performance.

Alongside the 7400 Ultra chipset, the Realme P4S 5G offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This combination delivers flagship-grade performance.

iQOO Z11 5G is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, built on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, and was launched on May 29, 2026, earning a good score of approximately 1,099,769.

The Dimensity 7500 Ultra chipset scores about 1,224 points in single-core performance and 3,470 points in multi-core performance.

Vivo iQOO Z11’s Dimensity 7500 Turbo is paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Lastly, the Vivo S2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset, launched in September 2026.

On paper, it delivers decent performance compared to the Dimensity 7400 Ultra and Dimensity 7500 Turbo.

The Dimensity 7360 achieves 925,409 points, while Geekbench 6 shows 1024 points for single-core and 2882 points for multi-core performance.

The chipset is coupled with up to 8 GB of faster LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Also Read: iQOO has a New Gaming Tablet Loading with the Most Powerful Qualcomm Chip

Camera

All three — the Realme P4S 5G, iQOO Z11 5G, and Vivo S2 5G — have a dual-camera setup on the rear. The Realme P4S also has an additional auxiliary lens.

On the rear, the Realme P4S has a dual-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with a wide f/1.8 aperture lens and 2-axis OIS support, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 112-degree field of view.

On the front, the Realme P4S phone features a 16MP selfie shooter in the center punch-hole, with an f/2.4 aperture.

The iQOO Z11 5G has solid camera hardware. Its main sensor is the 50MP Sony IMX 882 with a wide f/1.8 aperture lens and OIS support, paired with an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

On the front, we get a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Last up, we have the Vivo S2 5G, which features a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor with an f/1.8 wide-aperture lens and a 2MP bokeh camera.

On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Also Read: Vivo S2 5G VS Oppo F33 5G: Which Android Should You Pick

Battery

On the battery side, the Realme P4S 5G comes with an 8,000mAh Silicon-Carbon (SiC) battery, 80W fast wired charging support, reverse wired charging, and a port for bypass charging.

iQOO, a gaming subsidiary brand of Vivo, shares the same battery between two Vivo phones: the iQOO Z11 5G and the S2 5G. Here, we get a 7,050 mAh lithium-ion battery with 44W fast-charging support.

Vivo promises around 6 years of battery health, which is in line with what’s expected for the iQOO Z11.

Just like the Realme P4S 5G, the iQOO Z11 5G and the Vivo S2 5G also get bypass charging support, where, when you plug your phone in for charging, it will power the smartphone’s motherboard directly instead of charging the battery, which results in saving battery life in the long run.

Software

All three phones have their own capabilities and excel in certain areas. For example, the iQOO Z11 5G focuses more on gaming, while the Realme P4S 5G and Vivo S2 balance gaming with day-to-day use.

Realme P4s 5G will run the latest Android 16 out of the box, with 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patch updates.

The Vivo S2 and iQOO Z11 run on the latest Origin OS 6, while the Realme P4s 5G runs on the latest realme UI 7.0.

Both the Vivo S2 and the iQOO Z11 run Origin OS 6, promise 3 years of OS upgrades and 5 years of security patch updates, and come with Android 16 out of the box.

Also Read: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Launched with a 10000mAh Battery: Price

Realme P4S 5G vs iQOO Z11 5G vs Vivo S2 5G: Price Comparison

That was all about the specification comparison among the Realme P4s 5G, the iQOO Z11 5G, and the Vivo S2 5G.

Realme is selling three variants, including an 8GB RAM, 128GB storage model priced at Rs 34,999. An introductory offer gives Rs 3,000 off, lowering the price to Rs 31,999.

The mid variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999. The introductory offer lowers the price to Rs 34,999. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999. With the offer, you can get it for Rs 37,999 with No Cost EMI.

iQOO Z11 5G is available in four memory variants and is selling on Amazon India. You can also get a Rs 2,500 instant discount on purchases made with ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards.

The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 34,999, but with the offer, you can get it for Rs 32,499.

The next variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs 39,999. Amazon offers a Rs 1,000 coupon, lowering the price to Rs 38,999. Additional bank offers reduce it further to Rs 36,499.

The 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999. You can use a Rs 1,000 coupon and an additional bank discount to get it for Rs 41,499.

The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999, and with a Rs 1,000 discount, you can get it for Rs 46,499 only.

For the iQOO Z11 5G, you can avail up to 6 months of No-Cost EMI.

Next up is the Vivo S2 5G, which is available in two memory configurations: the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999, and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999.

You get the base variant for as low as Rs 37,999 and the top model for Rs 42,999 with SBI and HDFC credit cards.

Also Read: Vivo V80 Lite 5G Launches, India to Get a Different Version

Verdict: Realme P4S 5G vs iQOO Z11 5G vs Vivo S2 5G: Which Phone to Buy?

All three phones from Realme, Vivo, and iQOO offer solid specs for the price, and based on your requirements, you can choose the right phone.

Our comparison found that the Realme P4S 5G, iQOO Z11 5G, and Vivo S2 5G feature power-packed 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series chipsets, faster LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

However, on paper, the Vivo S2’s MediaTek 7360 scores slightly lower in AnTuTu 11 and Geekbench 6.

The Realme P4S 5G and iQOO Z11 5G offer better camera performance than the Vivo S2 5G, as both have an ultrawide-angle sensor.

The Realme P4S 5G has a slightly bigger battery, and you get 80W faster wired charging compared to 44W in the Z11 and S2. The iQOO Z11 5G offers additional security updates.

The Realme P4S 5G is cheaper, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the iQOO Z11 5G is more expensive. Overall, consider the Realme P4S 5G, but if you want a gaming-focused phone, the iQOO Z11 5G is a good choice, as it’s built for mobile gamers.

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