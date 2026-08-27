Realme P4S 5G vs iQOO Z11 5G vs Vivo S2 5G: Which to Buy?

Realme makes a comeback with its all-new Realme P4s 5G smartphone. It features a flagship-grade Samsung AMOLED display and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with faster RAM and storage. The phone has a mid-metal frame, giving it a premium look. Priced at Rs 34,999, the P4s 5G competes with recently launched midrange phones like the iQOO Z11 5G and the Vivo S2 5G. Both of these phones are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset with faster LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, and feature a curved front display.

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Key Highlights

  • Realme just dropped its next midrange flagship-killer phone, the Realme P4S 5G, which competes with the recently launched iQOO Z11 5G and Vivo S2 5G.
  • Realme P4S 5G features a bigger flat AMOLED display and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
  • Its competitors, including the Vivo S2 5G, are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360, while the iQOO Z11 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo. Both chipsets are based on 4nm technology.

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If you are confused between the Realme P4s 5G, iQOO Z11 5G, and Vivo S2 5G, we have a detailed comparison to help you decide which phone is the right choice to buy or upgrade to.

Also Read: iQOO Z11 5G VS Vivo S2 5G – Which Phone is Better?

Realme P4S 5G vs iQOO Z11 5G vs Vivo S2 5G: Ultimate Comparison

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Realme P4S 5G was recently launched on August 26, 2026, while the iQOO Z11 5G was launched back on August 20, 2026. Vivo launched its new S series, the Vivo S2, after seven years of waiting on August 6, 2026. So all of these phones were launched this month.