Realme P4s 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme P4s 5G has launched in India. The device has been designed to deliver a strong gaming performance. It also has a large battery in the device. Further, there is a large cooling chamber in the phone. It also has several IP ratings including the IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection. The device has finally launched in India, and on paper, it looks really powerful. Further, even without the earphones, you will get to hear the sound very well with this device because it has 300% UltraBoom Stereo dual-speakers. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the Realme P4s 5G in India.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Realme P4s 5G Price in India

Realme P4s 5G has launched in India in three memory variants with 8GB + 128GB for Rs 39,999, 8GB + 256GB for Rs 37,999 and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 41,999. There is also a Rs 3,000 bank offer in addition to 12 months of no-cost EMI. The first sale will start from September 3, 2026, at 12 PM. It will be available in two colours – Electric Cyan, and Titanium Gray. It will be sold through Flipkart and Realme.com.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Realme P4s 5G Specifications in India

Realme P4s 5G comes with a 1.5K Samsung AMOLED display powered by Samsung’s latest M14 panel. It will support 144Hz refresh rate and 3000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate. The display will support 1400nits of global peak brightness and 6500nits of local peak brightness, with HDR10+, and Netflix HDR support for richer colours and enhanced contrast. It will also come with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and full brightness DC dimming further enable comfortable viewing during extended use.