Realme P4s 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Highlights
- Realme P4s 5G has launched in India.
- The device has been designed to deliver a strong gaming performance.
- It also has a large battery in the device.It also has a large battery in the device.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Realme P4s 5G has launched in India. The device has been designed to deliver a strong gaming performance. It also has a large battery in the device. Further, there is a large cooling chamber in the phone. It also has several IP ratings including the IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection. The device has finally launched in India, and on paper, it looks really powerful. Further, even without the earphones, you will get to hear the sound very well with this device because it has 300% UltraBoom Stereo dual-speakers. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the Realme P4s 5G in India.
Realme P4s 5G Price in India
Realme P4s 5G has launched in India in three memory variants with 8GB + 128GB for Rs 39,999, 8GB + 256GB for Rs 37,999 and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 41,999. There is also a Rs 3,000 bank offer in addition to 12 months of no-cost EMI. The first sale will start from September 3, 2026, at 12 PM. It will be available in two colours – Electric Cyan, and Titanium Gray. It will be sold through Flipkart and Realme.com.
Realme P4s 5G Specifications in India
Realme P4s 5G comes with a 1.5K Samsung AMOLED display powered by Samsung’s latest M14 panel. It will support 144Hz refresh rate and 3000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate. The display will support 1400nits of global peak brightness and 6500nits of local peak brightness, with HDR10+, and Netflix HDR support for richer colours and enhanced contrast. It will also come with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and full brightness DC dimming further enable comfortable viewing during extended use.