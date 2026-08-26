Mac Studio with M5 Max, M5 Ultra Launched in India

Apple has launched a new and updated Mac Studio with the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chipset. The Mac Studio is the big brother of Mac mini. The Mac mini is something which is good for professionals, but the Mac Studio just lets professionals bring magic to the world. The power that this product brings to the table will allow professionals to go beyond limits. With the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, the Mac Studio is now available in India for the users to pre-order. You can pre-order it from the official website of Apple India Store online as well as the official retail stores of the company in several metro cities in the country.

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Mac Studio with M5 Max, M5 Ultra Price in India

The Mac Studio with M5 Max chip starts in India at Rs 2,79,900 and the base varaint comes with a chip with 18-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. You can always spec it up further via the official website of Apple or retail stores.

Then there is the Mac Studio with M5 Ultra chip, which starts in India at Rs 6,29,900. This variant has 30-core CPU and 64-core GPU, 96GB of RAM, and 1TB of internal storage.

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With the new M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, the Mac Studio will be able to deliver a leap in AI (artificial intelligence) performance and even faster graphics for the most demanding pro workflows. The AI performance goes up to 4.3x higher, and storage becomes 2x faster, and the graphics rendering becomes 1.8x faster with the new chips. The CPU speeds are also 1.3x faster now.