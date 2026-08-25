Boltt Ace 5G, Evo 4G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Boltt has launched its first set of smartphones in India. There are two new phones in the market including Ace 5G and Evo 4G. The Boltt Ace 5G and Evo 4G will be sold through Flipkart in the country. Boltt is a spin-off brand from Fire Boltt. The company will launch and sell affordable phones in the Indian market. While most specifications about these devices were already announced, now the brand has also revealed the official pricing of these two devices. Let us take a look at what the users will get with the Ace 5G and Evo 4G.

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Boltt Ace 5G and Evo 4G Price in India

Boltt Ace 5G has launched in India in three memory variants:

4GB + 64GB = Rs 13,999

6GB + 128GB = Rs 14,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 15,999

But as part of the day 1 sales, these devices will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000 from the brand.

Boltt Evo 4G has launched in India in two memory variants:

4GB + 64GB = Rs 10,999

6GB + 128GB = Rs 11,999

Again, with this device as well, as part of the day 1 sales offer, they will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000. Both phones will be available for the users to purchase from September 1, 2026, at 12 PM.

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Boltt Ace 5G, Evo 4G Specifications in India

Boltt Ace 5G and Evo 4G have a 6.79-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 600nits of peak brightness. Both devices feature a 6000mAh battery. The Ace 5G is powered by the UNISOC T8200 octa-core processor, meanwhile the Evo 4G is powered by the UNISOC T7250 SoC. The Ace 5G has a 64MP AI main camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The Boltt Evo 4G has a 50MP AI main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.