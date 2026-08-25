Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price Drops Before iPhone 18 Pro Launch

Ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro’s September launch, Apple is now selling its current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro, at steep discounts. Is it the right time to upgrade to the latest iPhone 17 Pro, or go for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro? The iPhone 17 Pro was launched with a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 for the base variant with 256 GB of storage. Still, now as Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 18 lauch, custoemrs have the chance to upgrade to the current latest iPhone 17 Pro for as low as Rs 81,000 with elgible bank discout and exchanging your iPhone, if you only want to use the bank dsicoutn, still get it as for as low Rs 1,17,900, current the base model is priced at Rs 1,26,900, which is already a discount of Rs 8,000 avaialble for all the customers.

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Key Highlights

  • The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is now selling at a great discount. The iPhone 18 Pro launch is set for September this year.
  • The Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro comparison shows the iPhone 18 Pro will get a major upgrade to the design and camera.
  • The 17 Pro has power-packed features. But does it offer the best specs compared to the iPhone 18 Pro? Is it worth upgrading now or waiting for the iPhone 18 Pro launch? Here is what we know.

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The iPhone 17 Pro comes with the latest A19 Pro chipset, a 3nm-based chip, a triple-camera setup on the rear, and a new design that even the iPhone 18 Pro might use. So, should you upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro right now? Here we have the answer for you.