Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price Drops Before iPhone 18 Pro Launch

Ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro’s September launch, Apple is now selling its current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro, at steep discounts. Is it the right time to upgrade to the latest iPhone 17 Pro, or go for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro? The iPhone 17 Pro was launched with a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 for the base variant with 256 GB of storage. Still, now as Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 18 lauch, custoemrs have the chance to upgrade to the current latest iPhone 17 Pro for as low as Rs 81,000 with elgible bank discout and exchanging your iPhone, if you only want to use the bank dsicoutn, still get it as for as low Rs 1,17,900, current the base model is priced at Rs 1,26,900, which is already a discount of Rs 8,000 avaialble for all the customers.

iPhone 18 Pro Camera to Get an Upgrade in Variable Aperture

iPhone 18 Pro Could be a Huge Upgrade with these Updates

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with the latest A19 Pro chipset, a 3nm-based chip, a triple-camera setup on the rear, and a new design that even the iPhone 18 Pro might use. So, should you upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro right now? Here we have the answer for you.

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Apple iPhone 17 Pro is available in three colour options, including the best-selling Smic Orange and Deep Blue. Al Silver. All of them are in stock and selling at attractive prices on Flipkart. Take a look at what you get for the price.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Could be a Huge Upgrade with these Updates

Apple iPhone 17 Pro VS iPhone 18 Pro – Ultimate Specs Comparison

If we go by the specs, the iPhone 17 Pro still offers solid features for the price. Let’s look at its specs and the expected specs of the iPhone 18 Pro to decide if it’s worth waiting or upgrading now.

Design

On the design side, the iPhone 17 Pro has an aluminum finish with glass on the front and back, protected by Ceramic Shield 2.

On the rear, there is a triple-camera setup housed in a rectangular glass module, and an aluminum railing runs around the phone from top to bottom.

The iPhone 18 Pro model is speculated to adopt the same design as the iPhone 17 Pro but might have a boxier shape this year, with new colour options, especially Sky Blue and Dark Sherry.

On the front, the variant’s island size will be trimmed further, leaving more space for the display. The Face ID sensor will be placed behind the display, allowing it to scan your face through it.

Just like the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro will feature an aluminum frame with glass on the front and back, and possibly Ceramic Shield 2 protection.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Price to be Hiked

Display

On the front, there is a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina OLED XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 3,000-nit peak brightness. Although the display is only HDR10-certified, not HDR10+, this should not be a major issue.

The display is protected by a ceramic shield, offering scratch resistance.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro will also have the same size, possibly a 6.3-inch LTPO+ Super Retina XDR OLED display on the front. This new display may be HDR10+ certified, support Dolby Vision, and feature an increased screen-to-body ratio.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

Under the hood, the phone features one of the world’s fastest mobile processors, the A19 Pro chipset.

This new 3NM-based chipset, launched in September 2025, outperforms Qualcomm’s Snapdragon andMediaTek’sk Dimensity chipsets on paper.

The chipset scores around 2,568,709 points in the AnTuTu 11 benchmark. Geekbench 6 shows 3,970 points for single-core, 10,558 for multi-core, 45,708 for GPU core performance, and 2,487 points for the 3DMark test with 76% stability. For the current price, this is the best you can get.

The faster chipset is combined with up to 1TB of NVMe storage and 12GB of the fastest RAM.

The current iPhone 17 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X80 modem, while the iPhone Air has its own built-in Apple C1X modem. Moving forward, Apple might switch from Qualcomm to its own home-built modem.

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro will get a major upgrade with the new A20 Pro chipset, the world’s first 2nm-based chipset. Reports suggest the A20 Pro will be 18% faster and 30% more efficient.

On paper, the A20 Pro chipset is expected to score more than 3 million points this year, with Geekbench 6 scores projected to exceed 4,500 for single-core and 12,000 for multi-core performance.

Alongside the A20 Pro chipset, the iPhone 18 Pro will get the same RAM and storage as the iPhone 17 Pro.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro will get a new modem: Apple’s newly developed C2 modem, which includes satellite network connectivity and offers precise location tracking and faster network speeds.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Camera to Get an Upgrade in Variable Aperture

Camera

The top-end iPhone 17 Pro features a flagship camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, an f/1.8 aperture lens, and sensor-shift OIS.

It also has a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree field of view.

The last sensor on the left side is a TOF 3D LiDAR sensor that measures depth.

On the front, we get an 18MP main selfie shooter with center stage support.

On the camera side, the iPhone 18 Pro will have fewer upgrades. It will feature a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor that includes all the iPhone 17 Pro features, such as sensor-shift stabilization.

This year, Apple is adding a “Variable Aperture” lens that controls the amount of light entering the sensor.

Alongside the main sensor, there will be a 48MP telephoto sensor and a 48MP ultrawide-angle sensor.

On the front, we will get the same 18MP selfie shooter with Center Stage capability.

Battery

On the camera side, the Indian models get a slightly smaller battery because the iPhone 17 Pro’s internals take additional space for a physical Nano SIM.

The global variants have switched to eSIM, allowing more space for the battery.

The India variant of the iPhone 17 Pro has a 3998 mAh battery, which is solid by current standards.

However, it is not as large as the batteries in other makers’ devices, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra or OnePlus’s Silicon-carbon 7,300mAh battery.

On the battery front, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro might get a bigger battery. Even with the Nano-SIM, it is speculated to have a larger 4,288 mAh battery than the 3,998 mAh battery in the current iPhone 17 Pro model.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Launch in September: What We Know So Far

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Gets a Huge Discount: Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro?

Based on the expected specs for the iPhone 18 Pro and the current specs of the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro will be a good upgrade.

The newly built 2nm-based A20 Pro chipset, an upgraded Apple-owned modem, and a smaller Dynamic Island suggest that Apple has planned a major upgrade for the iPhone 18 Pro.

However, as of today, the iPhone 17 Pro offers the best specifications and is available at a major discount. Due to the recent memory price crisis, reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could see a price increase, possibly starting at Rs 1,50,000.

If you have an older iPhone, especially one before the iPhone 15, upgrading to the iPhone 17 Pro makes a lot of sense with this discount.

But if you are waiting for top-of-the-line specs, then the iPhone 18 Pro is the right choice.

Image Credits: Saurav, VibewithBoni

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