Alexa+ Free for India: Everything to Know

Amazon has announced Alexa+ in India, and what’s more is that it will be completely available for free. The Alexa+ is a voice assistant, which has just launched in the country. This is an upgraded version of Alexa, which is powered by AI (artificial intelligence). So the conversations with Alexa+ will be more seamless, and the voice assistant will also be able to understand the complex requests from the users. What is worth noting here is that Alexa+ and Amazon integration is happening in India, which is a global first.

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Alexa+ is Now Available

Amazon announced that Alexa+ is now available for everyone in India for free. During the early access phase, the Indian users can access the upgraded Alexa without any subscription. For the Prime members, the Alexa+ will be available at no additional cost, even after the early-access period is over.

Amazon said that Alexa+ can understand Hindi and Hinglish. It will soon get support for more languages as the model evolves. Further, Amazon will now also be integrated with Alexa+ for a more seamless shopping experience. The AI voice assistant will be able to understand the requests and needs of the user, and will quickly add the relevant products to the cart of the user. However, the AI assistant will not be able to make the order. That will have to be completed by the user him/herself.

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With Alexa+, users will be able to have more natural conversations with the assistant. The AI assistant will be able to understand the context across multiple requests. This eliminates the need to repeat information across different conversations. It will be able to record and understand the preferences of the users. Of course, Amazon should have a tight privacy policy around the information that the user shares with the platform. This is a strong move by the tech giant and one that other companies would also look to replicate in the near future.