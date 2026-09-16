OPPO K14 Lite Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO, a Chinese tech brand, has launched the OPPO K14 Lite in India. It has a large display, and support for high refresh rate. There is a Unisoc processor, which is likely for saving costs on memory. Regardless, the phone is priced slightly higher than what many would like to pay for it. There is a large battery inside the device. This is a trend we have been noticing. Smartphone brands are integrating larger batteries in lieu of more powerful specifications to market something to the users. Xiaomi just did that with the Redmi Note 17 Pro series. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the OPPO K14 Lite.

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OPPO K14 Lite Price in India

OPPO K14 Lite has launched in India in a single memory variant. This memory variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 16,999. It is available in two colours Feather Purple and Stone Brown. There is an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 with select cards. It will bring the price down to Rs 15,999.

OPPO K14 Lite Specifications in India

OPPO K14 Lite comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with support for up to 900nits of peak brightness. There is a Unisoc T7250 SoC inside the phone and up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. There is a 13MP sensor at the rear with autofocus. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5MP sensor at the front. The device packs a 7000mAh battery and can support 1800 charging cycles, keeping the battery healthy for a very long time for the user. The design of the OPPO K14 Lite is very standard and the phone comes with support for several AI features. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments and launches in India.