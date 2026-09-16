iPhone 16 Price Up, Is it Still a Good Buy in 2026

iPhone 16 is one of the affordable iPhones in the country right now. Even the iPhone 17e is more expensive than what it used to be. If you are looking to buy a new iPhone, and do not have a big budget, then iPhone 16 is the only choice that makes sense. Of course, it does not have the high refresh rate support that iPhone 17 does, but it still has a processor good enough which will do the job for you. The iPhone 16, just a year back, was close to Rs 20,000 cheaper than what it costs today. Let us check the latest price and offers for the device.

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iPhone 16 Latest Price in India

iPhone 16 has a base storage of 128GB. In 2025, on September 15, 2026, TelecomTalk reported the price of the iPhone 16 to be Rs 51,999 on Flipkart. This was the lowest price of the device until then. Today, on September 16, 2026, just a year later, the phone’s same storage variant is priced at Rs 69,900 on Flipkart. This is price bump of Rs 18,000. If you want the 256GB variant, you will have to pay Rs 79,900. The 512GB variant is out of stock. You can get a cashback of Rs 3,495 with the Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI Bank cards. However, that still does not make the phone significantly cheaper.

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iPhone 16 does get a few things right. It has a decent camera, and one that you can comfortably use if you are a creator and want to make videos on the go. It is available in several different colours. What usually happens is that whenever there is a new iPhone launch, the demand for previous year’s models goes up as well. This is because people expect a price cut and iPhones, even if they are one or two generations old, make a difference in the lives of the consumers.