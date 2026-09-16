Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Launch Date Announced

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition will launch soon. The company had previously collaborated with the Game of Thrones for launching a special Realme 15 Pro. Harry Potter is one of the biggest franchises globally. Realme has now collaborated with Warner Bros for bringing a special edition Realme 16 Pro branded with the Harry Potter design. The company has now announced a launch date for this phone. This will not be just about the phone, there will also be a limited edition gifting box alongside the phone.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Design and Launch Date

Realme has confirmed that the launch date of the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter edition is September 21, 2026. Realme has not announced which markets it is launch for. But if it is coming to India, it would be interesting to see what the price will be.

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition incorporates a brown finish complemented by a premium leather texture featuring an Argyle pattern inspired by the Wizard’s chess scene. At the center of the back, there will be a Hogwarts Crest. On the metallic mid frame, there is a ‘Welcome to Hogwarts’ slogan laser engraved.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

There will be just 5000 units produced of this special phone. The Hogwarts inspired school style box is designed as a 1:1 replica of Harry Potter’s iconic trunk. Inside the box will be a specially designed Hogwarts welcome pack, a complete set of customised merchandise which includes items every wizard dreamed of, which includes a train ticket, and a Hogwarts acceptance letter.