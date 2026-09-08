Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Launched

Realme has just announced a refreshed Realme 16 Pro 5G. The device series was launched in early 2026. The company has now announced a partnership with Warner Bros and under this collaboration with launch the Realme 16 Pro 5G with Harry Potter branding. Harry Potter is also going to refresh its identity with a new TV series in the near future. This makes it a win-win scenario for both the companies. Realme is not doing this for the first time. The Chinese smartphone maker had also collaborated with The Game of Thrones to brand its Realme 15 5G series with their name and theme. The Harry Potter fans will now be excited to see how the phone and the entire box setup looks like. Here is what Realme has announced on Tuesday.

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Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Edition: What Realme Said

Xu Qi, Vice President and CMO of Realme said, “This collaboration marks a significant step in our journey to make technology more joyful and meaningful. Working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products on a product inspired by Harry Potter allows us to create experiences that empower young people to discover their own magic. We are thrilled to invite fans worldwide to embrace the magic of Hogwarts and make their dreams real.”

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Realme has not yet announced the price and availability of the device. The phone had been teased via Flipkart, so it could be soon available there.